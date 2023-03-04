Bulldog bats bash bees, Georgia baseball looking to sweep Georgia Tech

ATLANTA – Saturday’s location changed from Friday night, but the story remained the same as Georgia baseball thumped Georgia Tech to win the Spring Baseball Classic. The Bulldogs (8-2) hammered six home runs to notch a 16-6 win at a hostile Russ Chandler Stadium in Atlanta.

UGA can sweep its bitter rival at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Coolray Field, home of the Gwinnett Stripers, in Lawrenceville. Georgia took Game One by a 7-2 count on Friday night at Foley Field. The Bulldog bats bullied Tech’s staff again, scoring in seven different innings before a sellout crowd. Charlie Condon led the explosive lineup, hitting 3 for 4 with two home runs and four RBI. Connor Tate extended to a 15-game hitting streak with four hits and two RBI of his own. Condon’s second home run knocked more than a changeup out of the park. Quieted Yellow Jacket fans began filing out of the stadium after the two-run blast gave UGA a 14-2 lead. Parks Harber’s three-run bomb in the third inning took a 5-1 lead. UGA plated five in the seventh inning to blow the game open. Nine different Bulldogs got a hit in the win.

Liam Sullivan delivered another stifling start for Georgia, allowing just three hits for two earned runs with eight strikeouts in 5.1 innings. The junior lefthander has fanned 21 batters through his first three starts. The whole Bulldog staff has been phenomenal this weekend, blanketing a red-hot Yellow Jacket lineup. The same team that averaged over 11 runs per game entering the series has combined for just 13 hits and eight runs through the last two games. Georgia pitchers have allowed just one home run and have fanned 26 Yellow Jackets to this point. The Bulldogs have simply been the better team on every level through the first two games. Starting Pitchers

Game 3 Sunday at 3pm: Nolan Crisp (1-0, 3.68 ERA) vs. Jackson Finley (1-0, 1.00 ERA)

UGA News