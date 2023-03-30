Georgia baseball can’t sweep Georgia Southern, shifts focus to No. 4 Vanderbilt

The Bulldogs (15-10, 1-5 SEC) used 11 pitchers and gave up 16 hits and 12 free bases in a 12-2 loss at Foley Field.

ATHENS -- Georgia baseball’s relief pitching sputtered through a bullpen game and failed to sweep Georgia Southern on Wednesday.

UGA beat the Eagles (13-12, 4-2 SBC) by scores of 17-11 and 9-4 three weeks ago. Georgia will look to bounce back this weekend when it travels to face No. 4 Vanderbilt in Nashville.

The Bulldogs will take on the Commodores (20-5, 6-0), who are riding an eight-game winning streak, at 6 p.m. on Friday. Vanderbilt swept SEC bottom feeders Ole Miss and Mississippi State to start its conference slate.

Freshman Kolten Smith got the first inning, as he is Stricklin’s newest candidate for the No. 3 spot in the starting rotation.

Smith started sluggishly on Wednesday, giving up a walk and a pair of doubles for two earned runs. The righthander then escaped any further damage with three consecutive flyouts.

Stricklin replaced Smith in the second inning, as Smith will need to be ready to face Vanderbilt on Sunday.

The Florida native gave up two hits for an earned run in 3.1 innings against Auburn in his first SEC start last Thursday.