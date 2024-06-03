The Georgia baseball team earned their spot in the NCAA Super Regionals after an extra-innings win over in-state foe Georgia Tech.

The Bulldogs haven’t been to the Super Regionals since 2008, when they made it to the the College World Series finals where they lost to Fresno State.

For those who missed the electric game between the Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets or want to catch up on Georgia’s NCAA baseball tournament run, watch the DawgNation postgame report below, where Mike Griffith and Cody Chaffins break down the win.