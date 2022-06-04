Georgia baseball sets SEC record with 24-1 win over Hofstra, stays alive in NCAA tourney
Georgia baseball kept its season alive by setting an SEC record and tying a pair of school marks with a 24-1 victory over Hofstra on Saturday in Chapel Hill at the North Carolina Regional.
The Bulldogs (36-22) used a 13-run third inning to distance themselves from the Pride (30-23), and set an SEC record for the most lopsided win by an SEC team in the NCAA tournament.
