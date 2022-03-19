Georgia baseball blows out reigning national champion Mississippi State, 11-0
ATHENS — Georgia baseball looked to make a statement on Friday night, and the Bulldogs did just that against the reigning national champions at Foley Field.
UGA scored an 11-0 victory over Mississippi State on ta cool, riding the strong arm of staff ace Jonathan Cannon while coming through with timely hits at Foley Field.
Georgia team leader Josh McAllister indicated this kind of result could happen during batting practice on Thursday.
“It gives us a chance to put our names on the map,” McAllister said. “State had their run, but it’s time for the real Dawgs to come out, especially the University to Georgia with a lot of homegrown kids on this team.”
The battle of Bulldogs will continue at 2 p.m. on Saturday (TV: SEC Network) with a series finale set for noon on Sunday.
The 6-foot-6 Cannon (4-1) was phenomenal for No 18-ranked Georgia (15-3), allowing just three hits over eight innings while fanning nine without surrendering any walks to No. 24 Mississippi State (11-8).