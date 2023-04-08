Georgia baseball drops Game One to No. 10 Kentucky, looks to even series on Saturday

UGA’s bullpen failed to cash in on another strong start from lefthander Jaden Woods in a 7-4 loss to No. 10 Kentucky at a chilly Foley Field on Friday.

ATHENS – Georgia baseball’s SEC Game One nightmares continued as the Bulldogs blew a lead late against a top 10 team for the second time this season.

“We were ready to win today,” Georgia coach Scott Stricklin said. “We were prepared to win today, and we didn’t, and that’s what hurts.”

It’s a pain that’s becoming all too familiar for Georgia, which has dropped three SEC Game Ones by blowing leads in the ninth inning. The Bulldogs dropped 5-4 decisions against No. 6 South Carolina and Auburn in the first two weeks of conference play.

UGA might have to wait until Sunday to try and even the series as Athens faces a 100 percent chance of rain on Saturday, according to The Weather Channel. Game Two is currently scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, though, with the series final slated for noon on Sunday.

The Wildcats were held to two runs through the first seven innings before UGA’s two best ERA relievers, Matthew Hoskins and Chandler Marsh, combined to walk six and give up four earned runs in the eighth and ninth innings.

The teams were tied at 4-4 entering the ninth. Kentucky scratched across three runs - two of which reached on walks - to grab the lead.

“It’s straight mental,” Stricklin said on the cause of the pitching struggles. “Matthew and Chandler are just really talented kids, and they’re fighting themselves, and we’ve just got to get somebody to step up.”