Georgia baseball battles, falls in 12 innings to ultra-talented LSU

LSU topped Georgia 8-5 in 12 innings on Thursday night at Foley Field.
ATHENS — Georgia went toe-to-toe with the best pitcher in the nation and rallied in the bottom of the ninth to take LSU to extra innings, but it wasn’t enough.

The talented No. 5-ranked Tigers beat the Bulldogs 8-5 in 12 innings on Thursday night, casting more doubt on Georgia’s fading NCAA tournament hopes.

