Brock Bowers has a new home, as the Georgia tight end was taken by the Las Vegas Raiders in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Bowers is the first tight end off the board, in addition to being the first Bulldog drafted in this year’s draft.

“There’s not a lot of questions about Brock Bowers. It’s just the opposite,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Bowers. “When they’re calling, most of them as a matter of fact say, ‘Well, I don’t even need to ask you about Bowers. I know how you feel about him,’ or ‘I don’t need to ask you about Bowers, I’ve seen the tape.’ It speaks for itself. You don’t get those questions. With Brock, there’s just not a lot of questions. He’s a very safe bet.”

Bowers is the first player to win the Mackey Award twice, going to the nation’s best tight end. Bowers led Georgia in receiving in each of his three seasons in Athens. He was also All-American honors in each of his three seasons in college.

Despite being limited by an ankle injury that caused him to miss four games during the 2024 season, Bowers still caught 56 passes for 714 yards and 6 touchdowns as a junior. Bowers had TightRope surgery on the ankle in October but returned to action just 26 days later. He caught a touchdown in his first game back in action.

Bowers did not test athletically at the NFL combine, though it had little impact on his draft stock. His three sensational seasons at Georgia did more than enough to convince teams he’s an elite NFL prospect.

Georgia won two national championships in Bowers’ time with the program. He was the leading receiver on both title teams. He finished his career with 175 receptions for 2, 538 yards and 26 receiving touchdowns. Bowers also ran for 5 touchdowns during his time in college.

“The dude is the ultimate competitor,” Georgia tight ends coach Todd Hartley said. “Everything he did, he competed to be the best. At that, whatever it was. 10-yard sprint, 30-yard sprint, inside run, 7-on-7, Alabama, UAB, it didn’t matter. The dude wanted to be the best. And he is the best.”

During Bowers’ three seasons at Georgia, the Bulldogs went 42-2. Bowers signed with Georgia as a 4-star prospect out of Napa, Calif., in the 2021 signing class.

Bowers becomes the first Georgia tight end to be taken in the first round since Ben Watson went in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft. The selection of Bowers makes it six straight drafts that Georgia has had a tight end taken in the NFL draft.

Bowers is the 56th overall draft pick of the Smart era and the 16th player to be taken in the first round from Georgia since Smart took over the Georgia program.

“I think the NFL is going to allow him to utilize his skillset even better,” Smart said. “They’re a pass first league. He’s a weapon. He can block, that’s great and we asked him to block, but he didn’t have to do that out there. They’re going to use the guy all over the place. He’s smart, is one of the best hands catchers and in adjusting to the ball that I’ve ever been around. He can contort his body, I’ve seen some of the catches in practice that are just unreal. I think he’s going to be a great weapon for teams.”

What Brock Bowers brings to an NFL team

Brock Bowers NFL draft measurables and stats