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By Sarah Spencer, Sports reporter
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Georgia baseball makes history as it wins first SEC championship in …
With an 11-1 win run-rule win vs. Arkansas Sunday, Georgia baseball earned its first ever SEC Tournament championship.
Sarah Spencer
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May 23, 2026
Georgia baseball storms back to stun Florida, advance to SEC championship …
After a one-hour rain delay, No. 1 seed Georgia kept fighting as it overcame a six-run deficit to knock off No. 5 seed Florida 8-7 in the SEC Tournament semifinals Saturday …
Sarah Spencer
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May 21, 2026
Georgia baseball wins first SEC tournament game since 2021, advances to …
The pressure may be off No. 1 seed Georgia in the SEC Tournament, but the Bulldogs aren’t slowing down.
Sarah Spencer
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May 21, 2026
Georgia baseball hopes to ‘play free’ in SEC tournament
This time around, a trip to the SEC Tournament carries different weight for Georgia’s baseball team.
Sarah Spencer
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May 19, 2026
Georgia baseball welcomes ABS challenge system for SEC Tournament
The upcoming SEC baseball tournament will use a challenge system for balls and strikes similar to MLB’s automated ball-strike challenge system.
Sarah Spencer
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