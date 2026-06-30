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By Hunter DeLauder, Sports Intern
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Georgia catcher Daniel Jackson wins Golden Spikes Award - Clone
USA Baseball awarded Georgia catcher Daniel Jackson the 48th annual Golden Spikes Award on Monday. The award is handed out to the most outstanding amateur baseball player in …
Hunter DeLauder
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June 18, 2026
Kolby Branch’s final at-bat as Georgia Bulldog is straight out of a sports …
Kolby Branch transferred to Georgia in 2024, seeking a fresh start.
Hunter DeLauder
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June 18, 2026
What comes next for Georgia baseball after breakthrough season for Wes …
Their magical run ended sooner than the Bulldogs would have liked.
Sarah Spencer
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June 18, 2026
Georgia baseball legend: Dawgs back on map after College World Series run
Gordon Beckham knows great baseball when he sees it, so it’s fair to say the former Georgia star and major leaguer enjoyed the Bulldogs’ College World Series run as much as …
Mike Griffith
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June 18, 2026
Everything Wes Johnson said after Georgia baseball season comes to an end
Georgia’s season came to a disappointing close Wednesday night, losing to Oklahoma 11-4.
Hunter DeLauder
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