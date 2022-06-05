Georgia baseball eliminated in ‘cruel’ 6-5 heartbreaking defeat to North Carolina

Redshirt senior Josh McCallister drove a shot deep into center field, the Bulldogs’ hopes sailing high along with the ball as it appeared to be on its way out of Boshamer Stadium.

Instead, Tar Heels’ freshman Vance Honeycutt soared high to snatch the ball out of the air, denying UGA (36-23) what would have been the game-tying run while recording the second out.

Corey Collins took a called third strike moments later, and a Georgia baseball season that started with so much hope was suddenly over.

“It’s a cruel game to have that happen,” an emotional UGA coach Scott Stricklin said on the team’s broadcast.

“Josh McAllister’s final at-bat in his career, he hits the ball over the fence and the guy robs him. It’s a cruel game.”

The Oconee County Tate Twins, Cole and Connor, had fired up the comeback engine at the top of the ninth with Georgia down 6-2 to North Carolina (40-20).

Cole Tate, playing his final game for UGA, lined the first pitch of the inning for a single before Connor Tate blasted a ground-rule double off the top of the wall putting runners on second and third.