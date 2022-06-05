Georgia baseball eliminated in ‘cruel’ 6-5 heartbreaking defeat to North Carolina
A ninth-inning Georgia baseball rally fell agonizingly short in a season-ending, 6-5 loss to host North Carolina on Sunday afternoon.
Redshirt senior Josh McCallister drove a shot deep into center field, the Bulldogs’ hopes sailing high along with the ball as it appeared to be on its way out of Boshamer Stadium.
Instead, Tar Heels’ freshman Vance Honeycutt soared high to snatch the ball out of the air, denying UGA (36-23) what would have been the game-tying run while recording the second out.
Corey Collins took a called third strike moments later, and a Georgia baseball season that started with so much hope was suddenly over.
“It’s a cruel game to have that happen,” an emotional UGA coach Scott Stricklin said on the team’s broadcast.
“Josh McAllister’s final at-bat in his career, he hits the ball over the fence and the guy robs him. It’s a cruel game.”
The Oconee County Tate Twins, Cole and Connor, had fired up the comeback engine at the top of the ninth with Georgia down 6-2 to North Carolina (40-20).
Cole Tate, playing his final game for UGA, lined the first pitch of the inning for a single before Connor Tate blasted a ground-rule double off the top of the wall putting runners on second and third.
Georgia’s 24-1 win over Hofstra on Saturday set an SEC record for largest margin of victory in an NCAA tourney game, but there was no residual effect beyond that triviality.
UGA went to Luke Wagner (5-3) for the start and the sophomore from Pennsylvania was chased off the mount in the third inning, giving way to Jaden Woods.
The Bulldogs were down 4-0 before Woods could retire the side, and UGA was facing an uphill climb again.
Georgia got a run back in the third inning when Rogers singled in Connor Tate, making it 4-1.
The Bulldogs scored again in the sixth when Florida transfer Cory Acton delivered an RBI double that scored SEC scholar athlete Ben Anderson, who reached on a two-out single, making it 5-2.
“They were fighting until the last out,” Stricklin said. “I’m proud of my team.”
