Georgia baseball run-ruled, looks to save series and season on Saturday

The Bulldogs’ (28-22, 10-15 SEC) NCAA Tournament hopes took a hard hit as they surrendered five home runs in a seven-inning loss to Missouri.

“We need to win this series, there’s no secret about that,” UGA coach Scott Stricklin said on 960 The Ref. “We put ourselves in that spot.

“Our backs are against the wall, it’s happened before, so I hope we come out fighting tomorrow.”

Georgia looks to keep its Tournament dreams alive with a series-tying win at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Taylor Stadium in Columbia, Missouri. The Bulldogs likely need 13 SEC wins for a chance at the NCAA Tournament.

“Fifteen (SEC wins) gets you in the tournament 100 percent, 14, there is a really good chance, and 13-win teams do get in,” Stricklin said. “We have all the metrics, we just need to get the wins.”

The Tigers (28-10, 8-17) jumped on Bulldog pitching early and often, earning a 6-0 lead by the end of the second inning. Georgia continued to miss ace Jaden Woods (arm fatigue), as it used six pitchers on Friday.

The same Missouri team that homered 15 times last weekend continued to roll at home. Seven of its eight SEC wins have come in Columbia.