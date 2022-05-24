Dawgnation Logo

Slow start leads to quick exit for Georgia at SEC Tournament against desperate Alabama

Alabama slid past Georgia in the opening game of the SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Met, 5-3, on Monday.
A slow start doomed Georgia baseball in the SEC Tournament at the Hoover Met on Tuesday, and Alabama took full advantage.

The Crimson Tide (30-25) jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first two innings and held on for the 5-3 win over the No. 24-ranked Bulldogs (35-21).

Georgia, which had a No. 11 RPI and No. 2 strength of schedule entering the game, will learn which NCAA Regional it will play in at noon on Monday (TV: ESPN2).

Alabama, which will likely miss the NCAA Tournament barring a miraculous run in Hoover, next faces Arkansas at 10:30 (eastern) on Wednesday.

UGA coach Scott Stricklin had a feeling his team would need a fast start against a desperate Tide team throwing its ace in its backyard.

“That’s what I said to the team in right field before we started was, ‘it’s 9:30 in the morning (local time), who’s going to start, who’s going to come out of the gate ready to play?’ " Stricklin said. “And next thing you know it’s 5-0 really quick.”

SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year Ben Anderson led off with a single, but the Bulldogs weren’t able to get on the scoreboard until after Alabama ran up its big lead.

