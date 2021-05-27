Georgia baseball falls to No. 1-ranked Arkansas in SEC Baseball Tournament
Arkansas struck for six runs in the second inning and pulled away from Georgia for an 11-2 victory in the second round of the SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Met on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs will take on the loser of Wednesday night’s game between Ole Miss and Vanderbilt at 2 p.m. on Thursday in an elimination game.
UGA News
- Georgia baseball falls to No. 1-ranked Arkansas in SEC Baseball Tournament
- Red-hot Georgia baseball tackles No. 1-ranked Arkansas in SEC tourney
- Georgia baseball tops LSU in SEC Baseball Tournament, makes case for NCAA bid
- Gritty Georgia baseball riding momentum into SEC tourney showdown with LSU
- Georgia baseball bounces back big on Senior Day, downs 11th-ranked Ole Miss
NextRed-hot Georgia baseball tackles No. 1-ranked Arkansas in SEC tourney