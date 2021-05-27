Georgia baseball falls to No. 1-ranked Arkansas in SEC Baseball Tournament

Georgia infielder Cole Tate (15) during the Georgia-Arkansas game in the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala., on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (Photo by Michael Wade)
Michael Wade
@mikegriffith32
Posted

Arkansas struck for six runs in the second inning and pulled away from Georgia for an 11-2 victory in the second round of the SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Met on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs will take on the loser of Wednesday night’s game between Ole Miss and Vanderbilt at 2 p.m. on Thursday in an elimination game.

UGA News

NextRed-hot Georgia baseball tackles No. 1-ranked Arkansas in SEC tourney
Leave a Comment