Georgia baseball has a massive opportunity this weekend, and it’s not because the Bulldogs are in another top-15 SEC showdown.

It’s because, for the first time since their SEC opener, they aren’t.

The No. 9-ranked Bulldogs (36-11, 12-9 SEC) have a strong chance at an ultra-rare SEC road sweep this weekend. UGA will visit SEC bottom-feeder Missouri, which has been swept in all seven of its SEC series, at 7 p.m. on Friday (stream: SEC Network+).

Taking two out of three on the road would be huge, too, as the Bulldogs are trying to build their NCAA Tournament resume. UGA is three victories away from 15 SEC wins, which effectively clinches a spot in the postseason.

A 2-1 series win would put UGA just one win away from 15 with six games left. A sweep would clinch, making every additional win an improvement on seeding.

The big picture is starting to take shape, but UGA coach Wes Johnson has no plans to look beyond the Tigers (13-31, 0-21), keeping a Kirby Smart-like focus on the task at hand.

Johnson added that keeping his team’s focus on this weekend has not been difficult. The Bulldogs are loaded with veteran leaders, several of which started for Georgia in last season’s NCAA Tournament run.

“You look over there and you’ve got Henry Hunter, Nolan McCarthy, Slate Alford, Kolby Branch,” Johnson said. “These guys are vets in this league, and they know the minute you take your eyes off of right here, right now, that’s gonna beat you and you don’t play well.”

As for hitting 15 wins this weekend, Johnson said it hasn’t even been discussed.

“We’ve got to get to 15, but I haven’t even, so that’s not ... You better show up and play Friday night against Missouri,” he said.

The Tigers are certainly the worst pitching team in the SEC with a 9.63 team ERA. For reference, the SEC’s next-worst team ERA is South Carolina at 5.40.

But Johnson warned against overlooking Missouri’s offense.

“Florida went there last year and got swept, and I know that they weren’t obviously winless, but Florida goes there last year and Florida made it to Omaha, and goes in there, takes it lightly, and gets swept,” Johnson said. “So, I’ve got a lot of ammo loaded in that. Now, it doesn’t mean we’re gonna go do what we need to do, but it won’t be from a lack of us talking about it and preparing for it.”

Missouri has also scored the least runs in the conference (268), but it has shown explosiveness several times this season. The Tigers have scored at least five runs in eight of their 21 SEC games.

“Just so everybody knows, Missouri can hit,” Johnson said. “I’m a third of the way through my game prep with them, and their offense is not their problem.

“Their first four guys are as good as ... They would play for any team in our league.”

Missouri’s Taylor Stadium is a hitter-friendly park that could challenge Georgia’s starting rotation, which is still finding its footing.

Johnson appears to have found his Friday night ace in Brian Curley, who will make his fourth-straight game one start. Leighton Finley will start the series finale like he has the entire SEC season.

It’s that No. 2 starter slot where the waters get a little murkier.

Georgia’s game two starter has seen plenty of faces throughout the season. The most recent was junior Kolten Smith, who allowed two runs in 4-2/3 innings against Oklahoma last week. Smith struggled more the week before, surrendering five earned runs in 2-2/3 innings at Vanderbilt.

Georgia’s SEC Pitching Rotations report showed a “TBA” on Saturday, indicating Johnson might be experimenting more with his No. 2 starter.

“It’s like I’ve told our pitchers, like, guys, we’re going in there thinking we’re back playing whoever you thought was good,” Johnson said. “You better take that mindset, we’re facing Arkansas’ offense with a first-rounder at shortstop, another first-rounder in next year’s draft.

“Yeah, we’ll have them mentally ready. Now, they’ve got to go do it.”

Georgia will be without star first baseman Ryland Zaborowski, who hurt his throwing elbow las Saturday against Oklahoma. Zaborowksi is UGA’s No. 2 home run hitter and is batting .372 with 16 homers and 58 RBI.

Johnson said he was optimistic Zaborowksi could return to the lineup next weekend at No. 18 Alabama. Johnson added that Zaborowski had an MRI on Wednesday morning which revealed no serious damage to his elbow.

“When it happened, I mean, first thing you think of, UCL,” Johnson said. “Yeah, I mean, we dodged a bullet.”

Zaborowski is the only player listed out on Georgia’s availability report.