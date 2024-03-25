ATHENS — Georgia baseball got off the mat and came up swinging against Alabama last weekend.

The result was a Bulldogs’ sweep that lifted Coach Wes Johnson’s team back into the Top 25 of the polls — No. 24 in Baseball American and USA Today — and validated the direction of the program.

Indeed, Johnson conceded that if someone told him his program would start the season 21-4 (3-3 SEC) with the No. 8 RPI rank in the nation, he’d have taken it.

But there will be no complacency in the Georgia dugout when Mercer comes to Foley Field on Tuesday (5 p.m.), and certainly not when UGA travels to play No. 5-ranked Tennessee.

“This league is a 10-round fight, it’s 10 weekends, and it’s so hard on the road to win,” Johnson said, putting Georgia’s three losses at Kentucky to start the season into perspective.

“The challenge for us (now) is continuing to stay hungry,” Johnson said, “and understand that every single day you’ve got to get better.”

The Georgia players understood, to the extent they held two players-only meetings last week — before the win over Wofford last Tuesday, and after.

“We’re just resilient, that’s what Coach Wes preaches, believe in ourselves and be able to respond,” said former Purdue standout and UGA graduate student Paul Toetz, one of the 18 transfers on the team.

“After getting swept last week a lot of guys lit a fire under us, we knew we were better than that. Those weekends happen, but the way we responded this week was awesome.”

No one was better than senior Corey Collins, one of the holdovers from former coach Scott Stricklin’s UGA team.

Collins won SEC Player of the Week honors after batting .647 last week (11 for 17) with six home runs and 13 RBI — including a 7-for-12 performance in the sweep over Alabama that included two lead-off home runs.

Collins explained how Johnson’s approach has permeated the clubhouse.

“It’s the outlook on consistency, we talk about it every single day,” Collins said. “Being consistent and looking to do things that are hard.

“It’s one step at a time, one at-bat at a time.”