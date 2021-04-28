Georgia baseball tripped up by Georgia Tech, falls 7-5 in Athens

ATHENS — Georgia Tech got its first win over Georgia in Athens in six years on Tuesday night, escaping Foley Field with a 7-5 victory. The No. 20-ranked Bulldogs (26-14) spotted the Yellow Jackets (20-16) a 4-0 lead and fell short in their comeback attempt against their in-state rivals.

UGA had won three consecutive games in the series against Georgia Tech dating back to an 8-6 loss at SunTrust Park in Atlanta in 2019. Georgia baseball senior Chaney Rogers stayed hot at the plate on Tuesday night, but it wasn’t enough. RELATED: Chaney Rogers lifts Georgia over Missouri in decisive series win Rogers, from Ringgold, Ga., was 2-for-4 hitting with a double and a triple and scored both times he got on base. Cole Tate was the other Bulldogs’ batter to enjoy a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 at the plate. Georgia freshman Hank Bearden took the loss, knocked off the mound in the first inning after giving up three earned runs on two walks and two hits.

The Bulldogs used seven pitchers, scattering eight hits while yielding an eye-popping 10 walks to Georgia Tech batters. The fact Georgia brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning was quite a feat when one considers the Yellow Jackets stranded 13 runners on base. The Yellow Jackets left two on in the ninth, but not until after Austin Wilhite doubled in Jack DeLeo to pad Georgia Tech’s lead with another run that made it 7-5. The Bulldogs threatened in the bottom half of the final frame after Parks Harber was hit by a pitch with one out, but were unable to get the ball out of the infield on Georgia Tech reliever Luke Bartnicki. Bartnicki, a former Marietta standout who pitched two scoreless innings to pick up his sixth save, fanned Ben Anderson on a called third strike to end a game that gave the fans their money’s worth, even on a night that saw tickets approach $200 a pair. RELATED: Limited seating pushes ticket values sky-high at Foley Field

Drew Compton, a freshman from Berkely Heights, N.J., led Tech at the plate, collecting three of his team’s eight hits in the game. UGA is scheduled to play the Yellow Jackets again this season at 7 p.m. on May 18 in Atlanta. Georgia baseball next returns to action at 7 p.m. on Thursday for the first of a three-game series against Auburn (17-20, 3-15 SEC).

