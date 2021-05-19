Georgia baseball gets sloppy, drops 7-6 decision to Georgia Tech in 14 innings

The Bulldogs (29-21) led 6-3 going into the bottom of the eighth inning before the Yellow Jackets (26-20) rallied for the win. Tech caught two-out lightning on Stephen Reid’s two-run single, a Georgia throwing error allowing the tying run to cross the plate.

Georgia Tech outlasted Georgia late Tuesday night in Atlanta, scoring the 7-6 win in 14 innings at Russ Chandler Stadium.

A game that lasted five hours and 37 minutes — the longest in Georgia Tech history — ended when Justyn-Henry Malloy pushed the winning run across off UGA freshman pitcher Hank Bearden with a sacrifice fly.

Bearden, working his fourth inning of relief, dropped to 3-2 with the loss.

“This was a tough one to lose,” Georgia coach Scott Stricklin said. “We had some opportunities. We were able to take a late lead and then let it get away.”

Georgia Tech used 10 pitchers to secure the win, each throwing three innings or less.

Georgia made three errors, and the seven pitchers UGA used combined for 15 walks along with 14 strikeouts.

“We had too many walks and made some mistakes out there, too, and that can get you in position to lose,” Stricklin said. “It was just too many free passes and the mistakes we made on some plays.”