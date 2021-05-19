Georgia baseball gets sloppy, drops 7-6 decision to Georgia Tech in 14 innings
Georgia Tech outlasted Georgia late Tuesday night in Atlanta, scoring the 7-6 win in 14 innings at Russ Chandler Stadium.
The Bulldogs (29-21) led 6-3 going into the bottom of the eighth inning before the Yellow Jackets (26-20) rallied for the win. Tech caught two-out lightning on Stephen Reid’s two-run single, a Georgia throwing error allowing the tying run to cross the plate.
A game that lasted five hours and 37 minutes — the longest in Georgia Tech history — ended when Justyn-Henry Malloy pushed the winning run across off UGA freshman pitcher Hank Bearden with a sacrifice fly.
Bearden, working his fourth inning of relief, dropped to 3-2 with the loss.
“This was a tough one to lose,” Georgia coach Scott Stricklin said. “We had some opportunities. We were able to take a late lead and then let it get away.”
Georgia Tech used 10 pitchers to secure the win, each throwing three innings or less.
Georgia made three errors, and the seven pitchers UGA used combined for 15 walks along with 14 strikeouts.
“We had too many walks and made some mistakes out there, too, and that can get you in position to lose,” Stricklin said. “It was just too many free passes and the mistakes we made on some plays.”
Georgia out-hit Georgia Tech 14-9 but scored its first two runs compliments of the Yellow Jackets’ pitching. Randon Jernigan drew a bases-loaded walk and Josh McAllister followed by being hit by a pitch with the bases full of Bulldogs.
Meanwhile, five of the Yellow Jackets’ seven runs were unearned.
More midweek markings included Georgia sitting out two of its veteran players, Connor Tate (ankle) and Riley King (knee) with a more important three-game league series starting on Thursday.
Georgia and Georgia Tech are expected to play a three-game series before their conference play begins next season, providing a better gauge of what both teams can offer with their best players on the field and on the pitching mound.
The Bulldogs host the No. 11-ranked Rebels in a key three-game series at Foley Field starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
