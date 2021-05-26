Georgia baseball tops LSU in SEC Baseball Tournament, makes case for NCAA bid

Georgia baseball made its case for a spot in the NCAA baseball tournament with a 4-1 victory over LSU in the opening round of the SEC tournament on Tuesday at the Hoover Met in Alabama. Coach Scott Stricklin said entering the tourney he felt the Bulldogs needed to beat the Tigers to secure an at-large bid in the 64-team NCAA Baseball Tournament.

Both No. 8-seed Georgia (31-23, 14-17 SEC) and No. 9-seed LSU (34-22, 13-18 SEC) scored all of their runs in the first inning. UGA’s Chaney Rogers’ delivered the key hit, a three-RBI, two-out double that broke the game open at 4-1. The Tigers jumped to a 1-0 in the top of the first inning off UGA starter Luke Wagner. LSU attacked quickly with two singles on the first four pitches of the game and loaded the bases on a hit batsman. Wagner settled down, inducing an RBI double-play groundout before fanning the next hitter to retire the side without further damage on the scoreboard. Jaden Woods came on in relief of Wagner with one out in the fourth inning and worked through the seventh inning before Ben Harris came on to pitch what proved to be an exciting eighth inning.

Harris worked himself out of a bases-loaded situation after issuing a walk, bloop single, and a hit batsman. Harris turned to his 94 MPH fastball to notch two strikeouts and pitch out of the ham. Georgia’s Jack Gowen earned his first save of the season with a 1-2-3 ninth. The SEC has placed at least eight teams in the NCAA tournament each of the past three seasons, and the league was unquestionably the best in the country this season. Georgia advances to the double-elimination portion of the bracket with the win and next faces No. 1-ranked Arkansas at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

