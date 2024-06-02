ATHENS — Charlie Condon didn’t call his shot, in fact the SEC Player of the Year didn’t even have a home run shot or even a hit, for that matter.

But Condon essentially called the shot that cleared the way for the national-No. 7-seeded Bulldogs’ 11-2 victory over UNC-Wilmington in NCAA regional play on Saturday.

The moral of the story for us … " Condon was saying after UGA’s 9-8 slugfest win in the regional opener over Army, “is the offensive production one through nine (in the batting order).”

One day later, No. 9 hitter Kolby Branch jacked a second-inning grand slam that gave Georgia (41-15) a 5-1 lead en route to the victory.

“Obviously, Kolby got off a big swing,” first-year Georgia coach Wes Johnson said. “He’s worked really hard on hitting the ball to right center, he got a pitch out over the plate and got a good swing.”

The Bulldogs will next play at 6 p.m. on Sunday against the winner of the noon elimination game between Georgia Tech and UNC-Wilmington.

Georgia is 24-1 against non-conference competition this season.

Branch, whose grand slam was his fourth of the season, said he fed off the game-opening home run that leadoff man Corey Collins blasted.

“When Corey can set the tone like that, it’s good to see,” said Branch, one of 18 transfers Johnson recruited to UGA along with 10 freshmen in what has proven to be a masterpiece rebuilding job.

“He steps up there and, he’s done it too many times this season, the way he gets on the line and just lights the room up and makes everyone calm down just a tad.”

Johnson, who attributed part of Georgia’s struggles against Army to nerves, liked what he saw from his Bulldogs.

“We came out tonight and we were a little more relaxed, I don’t know if the word’s relaxed but a little more loose, Johnson said. “We kind of had those jitters out of the way.”

Good thing, because the Seahawks (40-20) weren’t as much of a pushover as the final score might suggest.

UNC-Wilmington had eight hits and drew 10 walks — stranding an eye-popping 15 runners on base.

“Maybe we didn’t do a good job offensively hitting the ball or having good at-bats with runners on base,” Seahawks coach Randy Hood said. “Just bottom line, when your offense is like that, and on the other side pitching and defense against a quality team, you’re not going to win many games.”

Johnson, of course, was best-known for his pitching coach prowess before becoming a first-time head coach at UGA where he still calls pitches.

Georgia ace Kolton Smith provided four innings of work, allowing just one run despite walking six before leaving the game with cramps in his forearm at the start of the fifth inning.

DJ Radke came on in relief and provided two innings of one-hit relief, putting the clamps on a dangerous UNC-Wilmington team that had won five straight games including a 9-0 win over Georgia Tech in the Athens Regional on Friday.

“I thought DJ came in and really calmed down that situation after Kolton was cramping up,” Johnson said. “And then Joshua (Roberge) and Christian (Mracna) finishing it out there on the mound and saving some additional bullets for tomorrow was big.”

Georgia is one win away from advancing out of NCAA Regional play for what would be the first time since the 2008 UGA College World Series team.

North Carolina State, the No. 10 national seed, knocked off South Carolina by a 6-4 count to advance to the championship game of the Raleigh regional.

The Wolfpack (35-20) would travel to Athens next week if Georgia wins for a best-of-three NCAA Super Regional with a trip to the CWS in Omaha on the line.