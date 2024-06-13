clock icon
Latest Baseball
June 11, 2024
Tre Phelps gives Georgia baseball a core to build on, ‘huge part’ of …
ATHENS – Tre Phelps understandably shifted focus off himself after Georgia’s elimination loss to NC State Monday night.
Jack Leo
June 11, 2024
Charlie Condon exits Georgia baseball season ‘a melting pot of emotions,’ …
ATHENS — Charlie Condon called it a “melting pot of emotions” after Georgia’s magical season and his glorious career came to an end on Monday night.
Mike Griffith
June 11, 2024
Closer look: Why Georgia baseball finished just short of College World …
ATHENS — North Carolina State won the game of inches Monday night, robbing Georgia of a trip to the College World Series with great defense, pinpoint pitching and a power …
Mike Griffith
June 11, 2024
Georgia baseball falls one win shy of College World Series, drops Game …
ATHENS -- Georgia baseball came one win short of the College World Series, falling 8-5 to NC State in a winner-take-all super regional decider Monday night.
Jack Leo
June 10, 2024
Georgia baseball one win from College World Series, ‘Everybody is watching …
ATHENS — Georgia will decide its College World Series fate under the lights at Foley Field with the sports world looking on,
Mike Griffith
