ATHENS – Georgia baseball’s bats stayed hot on a chilly February afternoon, claiming a 17-5 run-rule win.

Brawny leadoff man Slate Alford delivered the final blow, a towering three-run shot that sailed over the pine trees behind left field.

Alford offered a fitting conclusion to the day, a clinic of the Bulldogs’ (2-0) raw power. The Mississippi State transfer entered the at-bat 0-for-4, often the downside of a power-centric lineup.

“Our job is to keep him right there,” UGA coach Wes Johnson said. “The at-bat before (Alford’s home run) when he hit the ball to the right side was really, really good.

“I looked at (Georgia hitting coach Will Coggin) at that point, and I said, ‘Hey, Slate’s fine. He’s going to get somebody today.’”

Alford added the bomb to a two-homer performance in the 11-2 Opening Day win on Friday.

The Bulldogs hammered six home runs, using 16 hits and eight walks to score double digits again on Saturday.

Johnson aims to start his tenure with a series sweep at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Johnson, eager to forge his best lineup out of a roster with 28 newcomers, has been rather experimentative. The longtime pitching coach seems to be letting his best lineup identify itself in real time, as 13 different Bulldogs have already seen at-bats.

Designated hitter Dylan Goldstein made his case in the win, leading the team with a 3-for-4 hitting day.

Goldstein, who also homered in a pinch hit situation on Friday, plated five RBI on a three-run bomb and a two-run double.

“We’re trying to build a team with some lineup flexibility, do some different things,” Johnson said. “We knew when we got Dylan Goldstein, for example, out of the portal, we knew he could really help Charlie (Condon)... protect him a little bit.”

Right fielder Logan Jordan made his presence known with two home runs of his own, both over 400 feet. The Campbell transfer finished 2 of 3 on the day with two RBI.

Veteran catcher Fernando Gonzalez flexed more power with his second homer of the year. The fourth-year starter’s early power is encouraging, as he had just six home runs in 2023 and 12 in his career.

Johnson was just as experimentative with his pitching staff, as six different arms saw action in eight innings.

“Sometimes when you’ve got an offense like this, it gives your pitching staff a little time to grow, which is what this staff needs,” Johnson said. “Getting some guys in some situations in not as much pressure as a tight, tight ball game.”

George Mason transfer Christian Mracna got his first win in the start, surrendering two hits, three walks and a run with four strikeouts in four innings.

The UGA staff gave up eight hits and five walks with 12 strikeouts.