ATHENS — Georgia baseball showed a flare for the dramatic on Sunday afternoon, saving its best for last with a thrilling, extra-innings win over No. 1 Arkansas.

Henry Hunter delivered a two-out, walk-off home run over the centerfield wall for the 7-6 win, giving the Bulldogs their first home series win over a No. 1-ranked team since 1993.

Georgia (32-6, 10-5) overcame five errors to get the win over the Razorbacks (32-5, 12-3) and were down to their final out in the bottom of the 11th inning when Tre Phelps delivered a two-out double into the left-centerfield gap, scoring pinch-runner Daniel Jackson from first base to tie the game at 6-6

Arkansas had taken the lead in the top of the frame without the ball leaving the infield, Gabe Fraser reaching on an infield single off Phelps’ glove before moving to second on a sac bunt, and then third when third baseman Slate Alford couldn’t field a hard grounder cleanly.

The Bulldogs were unable to turn a double-play on Charles Davalan’s grounder — the relay late — as Fraser crossed the plate with the go-ahead run.

The game started innocently — and positively — enough.

Kolby Branch’s two-run homer in the bottom of the second inning — his fourth homer of the week and second in the Arkansas series — got the home fans buzzing with a 3-1 lead.

Alford’s solo homer in the third made it 4-1 off Hogs’ starter Landon Beldeischies a highly acclaimed transfer from Ohio State, and the Bulldogs were rolling.

The Razorbacks got a run back on Ryder Helfrick’s home run off UGA starter Leighton Finley, closing to 4-2.

Finley recorded the longest outing of the season, his 85 pitches good for 5 2/3 innings before Johnson went to the bullpen with the bases empty, turning to Alabama transfer Alton Davis ll to record the final out.

Davis ran into trouble in the top of the seventh, issuing back-to-back, one-out walks, and the Razorbacks made Georgia pay. Wehiwa Aloy’s infield single led to a run, Phelps unable to the throw from short at first, cutting the lead to 4-3.

The Bulldogs got a run back, making it 5-3, when Branch lifted a deep one-out fly to left field to score a tagging Devin Obee, who reached after being hit by a pitch.

Arkansas went to work on Tyler McLoughlin in the ninth, Helfrick hitting his second homer of the game to cut the lead in half, and then Weiwa Aloy extended the action with a two-out solo shot over the centerfield scoreboard to tie the game, 5-5, before Brian Zeldin came on in relief.

Zeldin (2-1) proved heroic, pitching 3 1/3 innings of one-hit relief, the one run he allowed unearned.

Georgia jumped out to 3-0 leads in the first two games of the series, but the results were very different.

The Razorbacks took game one with an explosive finish, scoring 10 runs in the final three innings for a 13-3 victory.

The Bulldogs, challenged by Johnson to look in the mirror, built a 6-2 lead and held on for a 7-6 win, reliever Matthew Hoskins recording a game-ending strikeout with the tying run 90 feet away on third base and the sold-out crowd barking its support.

Georgia will play No. 18 Georgia Tech at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Truist Park in Atlanta before heading to Nashville for a three-game series with No. 17 Vanderbilt that opens with a 7 p.m. game on Thursday and continues into the weekend with a 7 p.m. game on Friday and a 3 p.m. game on Saturday.