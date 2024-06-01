Georgia baseball fans overlooking UNC Wilmington for Georgia Tech will have to shift their focus at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The No. 2 seed Seahawks (40-19) advanced to face the Bulldogs (40-15) in the winner’s side of the Athens Regional bracket with a statement 9-0 win over Tech on Friday.

The Coastal Athletic Association champions bludgeoned the Yellow Jackets with the most dominant win of the regional. UNCW strung together nine hits and six walks while limiting Georgia Tech to just three hits.

UGA advanced to the winner’s game earlier on Friday with an 8-7 win over No. 4 seed Army. The Bulldogs and Black Knights battled through several lead changes – Army took an early 4-1 lead – before UGA sealed the win with an eighth-inning sacrifice fly.

Indeed, the Bulldogs were far from dominant on Friday. UGA coach Wes Johnson will look for a much smoother start from pitcher Kolten Smith than he got from Friday starter Leighton Finley, who gave up four runs in 3.2 innings.

Johnson told reporters he wasn’t worried about Georgia’s ability to return to game action after a 10-day break due to his veteran-heavy roster.

It’s true, in lots of places. Georgia’s lineup is full of graduate transfers and upperclassmen with playing experience in different conferences across the country.

Yet Johnson’s roster is noticeably young in one key area: starting pitching. Finley, a true sophomore, was visibly nervous on Friday according to Johnson.

Both Finley and Smith entered the weekend with no game action in nearly two weeks.

Smith, also a true sophomore, will be charged with overcoming any nerves against the Seahawks’ quick-strike offense. UNCW took a 4-0 lead over Tech with a second inning grand slam and carried that momentum to the bottom of the eighth where it added five more runs.

Mental development has been key to Smith’s recent success, so perhaps the young pitcher can help the Bulldogs steal momentum early in a pivotal second game.

UGA moves into the driver’s seat of the double-elimination regional with a win on Saturday. The Bulldogs would finish the day 2-0 with the other two remaining teams sitting at 1-1.

Georgia could then punch a ticket to its first super regional since 2008 with another win on Sunday or Monday, if necessary.

If UGA lost, though, it would have to beat either Tech or Army and beat UNCW on both Sunday and Monday.

UNC Wilmington aims to win its first regional in program history. The Seahawks have made 12 regionals since their first in 2003 and have a 15-20 all-time record.