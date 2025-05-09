ATHENS -- Georgia baseball’s offense needs to get back on track if it wants to derail No. 23 Alabama’s hopes for a home series win.

The No. 6-ranked Bulldogs (39-11, 15-9 SEC) will roll into Tuscaloosa looking to add to their NCAA-leading 119 home runs at 7 p.m. on Friday (stream: SEC Network+).

But UGA’s offense has not been at its best in recent road series. Georgia has averaged 8.6 runs per game this season, but that average drops to just 3.9 in its last three road series.

Georgia was swept at Texas and Vanderbilt before its most recent road series against SEC bottom-dweller Missouri. The Bulldogs had more success against the last-place Tigers but still struggled, leaning on dominant starting pitching for the sweep.

UGA struck out 35 times in Columbia. The Bulldogs bailed themselves out with late home runs and benefited from a Tiger staff that issued 23 free passes (walks and hit-by-pitches).

The trip to Tuscaloosa is a return to SEC reality, as Georgia will face its seventh top-25 opponent in nine SEC series.

The Crimson Tide (37-12, 13-11) have lost four of their last five series -- their only win coming against Missouri -- but it’s not due to poor offense.

Alabama has scored 380 runs this season, good for No. 6 in the SEC and No. 66 in the country. The Crimson Tide have averaged just over five runs per game in their last five series.

Alabama’s pitching has struggled against some of the SEC’s top offenses, though. The Crimson Tide have allowed double-digit runs once in each of the last four series losses.

That’s why the Bulldog bats need to take over in Tuscaloosa if they want to leave with a few more SEC wins. Alabama’s offense will be a tougher challenge for Georgia’s revamped pitching staff than it saw last week.

So UGA might need to match Alabama with some loud offensive innings. The good news for the homer-happy Bulldogs is they’re built for smaller ballparks like Alabama’s Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

The Crimson Tide play in a hitter-friendly park, like Foley Field, where UGA is 27-3 this season. Sewell-Thomas is actually smaller than Foley in left field, both power alleys and center field.

Statistically, Georgia has one of the most ‘all-or-nothing’ offenses in the SEC. UGA is second in the conference in runs scored (432) and third in slugging percentage (.562) but falls to eighth in batting average (.287).

The Bulldogs will try for a loud start to the series against Alabama’s No. 1 starter, Tyler Fay. The redshirt sophomore dealt two scoreless innings of relief against Georgia last season.

UGA will start ace Brian Curley, who is fresh off a shutout, seven-inning outing last Friday. Curley will try to improve to 4-2 on the season.

Ryland Zaborowski Injury Update

Georgia will have its second straight series without Ryland Zaborowski, who injured his elbow against Oklahoma two weeks ago.

Zaborowski is expected to return to the lineup soon but is listed as out for this weekend.

The Miami of Ohio transfer has the second-most homers for Georgia (16) behind top hitter Robbie Burnett. Zaborowski’s elbow injury is expected to keep him from fielding a defensive position for longer, but he has “activities with the bat,” according to UGA coach Wes Johnson.

Johnson would likely play Zaborowski as a designated hitter when he’s ready to swing in game again.