Georgia victorious in Foley Field finale, takes down LSU to clinches SEC tourney slot

The game was not without its share of drama, as the Bulldogs were forced to go to their bullpen with the bases loaded and one out in the top of the ninth.

ATHENS — Georgia baseball closed out the home portion of its season with 9-5 win over LSU, clinching a spot in the SEC tournament.

Junior Collin Caldwell fanned Tigers’ Brayden Jobert, and the Coach Scott Stricklin turned to senior Nolan Crisp, who induced Jordan Thompson to fly out for the final out.

The Bulldogs spotted the Tigers two runs in the top of the first before rallying in front of the Foley Field crowd of 3,789 to avoid the sweep and keep their remote NCAA tourney hopes alive.

Georgia (29-26, 11-19 SEC) would likely need to win the SEC Baseball Tournament in Hoover, Ala., to secure an NCAA tournament berth. The 12-team tourney begins on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs will be the No. 11 or No. 12 seed next week, depending on the result of Missouri’s game with Auburn on Saturday.

Georgia’s regular-season ending win over LSU (42-13, 19-10) on Saturday was a picture of resiliency, with the Bulldogs scoring in the second (2), third (1) and fourth (3) innings to overcome the ultra-talented SEC powerhouse.

Georgia freshman Charlie Condon hit his 25th home run of the season, extending his SEC freshman record and accomplishing a unique feat of hitting at least one home run in each of the 10 series UGA played against league teams.