Georgia baseball suffered its first SEC sweep of the season at Texas last weekend, but the Bulldogs won’t be spending too much time looking back.

Certainly, not with No. 1-ranked Arkansas (30-3, 11-1 SEC) coming to Foley Field for a three-game series on the heels of outscoring Missouri 51-9 in a three-game sweep in Fayetteville last weekend.

Georgia (29-5, 8-4) dropped to No. 6 in both Baseball America (from No. 4) and Perfect Game (from No. 2), and the Bulldogs are now No. 7 (down from No. 3) in the D-1 Baseball rankings as a result of the losses to the No. 2-ranked Longhorns (26-4, 11-1).

The Bulldogs lost 5-1 on Friday in Austin, 7-4 on Saturday and dropped a 4-3 decision in 10 innings on Sunday.

“It’s tough on the road and everybody knows that,” said Johnson, a second-year head coach at UGA who has suffered only one other sweep at the helm, in last season’s SEC-opening series at Kentucky.

“Today (Sunday) was the game when you look back and say we played good baseball …. " Johnson said in the school release. “We’ll get back on the horse and get ready for Presbyterian (16-17) on Tuesday.”

The Blue Hose, members of the Big South Conference who will be traveling to Athens from their campus in Clinton ,S.C., are 1-3 against SEC teams this season, with an 11-8 road win over Alabama on March 9 on their resume.

Johnson, ever the technician, has already been back in the so-called lab making corrections and looking for adjustments to get his Georgia baseball program back on track after seeing its nine-game win streak snapped at Texas’ Disch-Falk Field.

“We needed to get more hits, we had some chances, we pitched well, (and) we played pretty good defense,” Johnson said. “We have to iron some things up at the plate. We’ll get back to work.

“We showed fight. We took some punches ….”

Johnson knew the challenge was coming, and he said as much before Georgia boarded the plane for Texas last Thursday.

“If you get too high for a series or you make too much out of it, the outcome can cause you to spiral,” Johnson said last week. “(It) can cause you to start to panic, start to try too much, try to hit 5-run homers or strike out six guys in one inning.”

Johnson said the games with Texas were “no different than what we play the next Friday here against Arkansas, they are really good, and you keep going, (against) Alabama, and then Vanderbilt and A&M here.”

SEC baseball -- like football and men’s basketball -- has great depth.

The Aggies’ baseball team Johnson was referring to won a doubleheader at Tennessee to win the series against the previously No. 1-ranked Vols (28-4, 9-3).

Georgia continues to lead the nation in home runs with 87 even after getting out-homered at Texas 5-3. All three of UGA’s home runs were solo shots.

The Bulldogs’ 87 home runs on the season are 10 more than the Vols, who are second with 77.

But Arkansas isn’t too far behind with 72 home runs this season, and the Razorbacks are fourth in the nation and tops in the SEC with a .335 batting average while UGA sits 35th nationally and fourth in the SEC at .310.

Georgia is hoping rising sophomore star Tre Phillips, who reached base safely in the first 27 games this season, can return soon from the hamstring injury that has led to him missing the past seven games.

Phillips’ offensive punch would come in handy against an Arkansas pitching staff that ranks 10th in the country with a 3.53 Team ERA. Georgia is 63rd nationally with a 4.81 ERA.

Georgia is expected to send Zach Harris (2-0, 3.55 ERA) to the mound against Presbyterian for the 3:02 p.m. (Stream, SEC Network-Plus) on Tuesday.

SEC teams in D1Baseball Top 25

1. Arkansas

2. Texas

3. LSU

5. Tennessee

6. Ole Miss

7. Georgia

11. Auburn

12. Alabama

17. Vanderbilt

19. Oklahoma