Georgia baseball clobbers Georgia State 10-3

The Bulldogs (17-4, 2-1 SEC) erased an early 3-0 deficit in the third inning and never gave the lead back thanks to seven scoreless frames of relief pitching.

LAWRENCEVILLE – Georgia baseball tabbed its first win of the week to the tune of a 10-3 decision over Georgia State on a breezy Tuesday night at Coolray Field.

It was No. 17-ranked Georgia’s first outing since its impressive weekend series win over defending national champion Mississippi State.

Ben Anderson led the way at the dish, hitting 3 for 5 with 1 walk, 1 RBI, and a pair of runs.

The Bulldogs claimed the lead with a four-run third inning. Garrett Spikes, Chaney Rogers, and Anderson loaded the bases with a trio of singles. On the next at-bat, Josh McAllister knocked the first pitch he saw past State’s diving third baseman and into left field, plating Rogers and Spikes.

The Bulldogs jumped ahead when Georgia State’s Trent Reddick threw a wild pitch on a full count with two outs. Anderson and McAllister, already in motion, both scored with ease to grab a 4-3 UGA lead.

The two squads were silent until the top of the eighth inning, when Georgia dropped six more runs on the Panthers. A couple of walks, a passed ball and an erroneous pickoff attempt all with loaded bases combined with a two-RBI double from Connor Tate to bury Georgia State. The Bulldogs led 10-3.

Coleman Willis struggled on the mound in his two innings of work, surrendering 5 hits and 3 earned runs with 2 strikeouts. The freshman righthander allowed two runs in the first inning before giving up a monster solo home run in the second.