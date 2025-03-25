ATHENS -- Wes Johnson talked about the need to ‘Moneyball’ his offense this offseason to get near the kind of production Georgia baseball had in 2024.

It’s a reference to the infamous baseball movie about replacing a few superstars with a group of high-producing role players. Johnson was faced with replacing the production of several offensive superstars who powered Georgia to a super regional and the program’s greatest offensive season in 2024.

But Johnson has done more than just execute ‘moneyball.’

The No. 3-ranked Bulldogs’ offense is looking like a million bucks coming off a dominant sweep at Florida. UGA outscored the Gators -- who are fresh off a College World Series appearance -- 40-13 on the weekend, powered by 13 home runs.

Georgia really did lose NCAA home run king Charlie Condon to Major League Baseball. Other fearsome power hitters like Corey Collins and Dylan Goldstein moved on, too, despite no apparent drop-off.

To be clear, no one on Georgia’s current roster is doing what Condon did, but as Johnson hoped, he doesn’t need them to. The Bulldogs’ lineup -- hitters one through nine -- has actually outperformed the 2024 offense in many key statistics.

Starting with home runs.

The 2024 Bulldogs led the country with 140 home runs by the end of a 53-game regular season. They extended that total to 151 after the postseason, shattering a program record.

Georgia’s 140 home runs last season over 53 games average around 2.64 home runs per game. The 2025 ‘Dinger Dawgs’ have mashed an NCAA-leading 70 homers over 26 games, averaging out at 2.69 per game.

No doubt, the majority-SEC pitching that Georgia will face in its last 30 games will be tougher than much of its preconference competition. But SEC pitching hasn’t slowed the Bulldogs down yet. If anything, it’s done the opposite.

Georgia’s two SEC opponents, Kentucky and Florida, boasted two of the highest-ranked pitching staffs in the country entering conference play. The Wildcats had the second-lowest team ERA in the country at 1.89.

The Gators’ numbers were skewed before they played Georgia since they had faced No. 1 Tennessee the weekend before. But Johnson, a longtime SEC pitching coach, heaped plenty of praise on Florida’s staff before the series.

“They’ll probably be the deepest staff we see all year, from top to bottom,” Johnson said last Wednesday. “There is a team or two that may have a couple front-line starters that are equal or a tick better, but not top to bottom. You’re going to see 95 (miles per hour) to 98 all weekend, every guy they bring in.”

Georgia hit 24 home runs in six games against Kentucky and Florida. That’s four home runs per game, and well above the team’s average against its early nonconference opponents.

It’s no guarantee that the Bulldogs will keep their current pace, as offenses endure hot and cold games while the SEC is sure to send a more challenging pitching staff at some point.

Georgia enters week three of SEC play on pace to reach 151 home runs -- its complete season total in 2024 -- by the end of the regular season.

The 2025 offense is also more versatile. There were times last season where uncontrollables like wind, a big ballpark or a red-hot strikeout pitcher made hitting home runs really hard for Georgia.

That’s where the Bulldog offense would suffer offensively, as it often lived and died by the long ball.

To use a football term, Georgia’s 2025 offense has been much less one-dimensional. UGA has won games with the home run, like it did on Sunday, but it has also found ways to win on days when “feeding the trees” isn’t as easy.

Bulldog fans saw that version of the offense in Friday’s win over Florida. The Gators out-homered Georgia 3-1, but the Bulldogs got their first six runs on singles and doubles.

UGA needed Ryland Zaborowski’s two-run bomb to take the lead for good, but the lineup produced most of its runs without leaving the yard.

Georgia is drawing more walks per game than it did last season. The 2025 Bulldogs have a 17-point edge in team batting average and they have already stolen 14 more bases than the 2024 team.

UGA likely won’t have a hitter do as much as Condon or Collins did for Georgia last season individually. But the lineup as a whole has, to this point, been better.

Georgia had five starters last year that hit finished the year hitting .300 or better. The Bulldogs have eight this season when including Trey King and Christian Adams, though their starts have been sporadic.

Life will get harder at some point in Georgia’s next eight weeks of SEC action. The Bulldogs play five straight series against top-15 opponents, starting with No. 11 Auburn this weekend.

But the early signs show that UGA’s offense is ready for whatever the league’s top pitchers have to throw at them.