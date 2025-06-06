ATHENS — The so-called “Road to Omaha” continues, but with a few less stops in the SEC than expected.

An eye-popping nine of 13 SEC teams were eliminated from the NCAA tournament last weekend, some — including Georgia — in shocking fashion.

The 13 teams from the SEC represented an NCAA tournament record for most from one conference, but few batted an eye.

After all, SEC baseball dominance in the College World Series (CWS) has been undeniable.Five different programs from the league have won the past five CWS.

Indeed, in the past four CWS alone, eight different current SEC teams have appeared in the best-of-three championship series.

SEC tournament champion Vanderbilt was considered a favorite this season, and was seeded No. 1 overall and hosted a regional in Nashville.

The Commodores, instead, became the first No. 1 overall seed not to advance since 2015 UCLA, and the first ever not to reach a regional final it was hosting.

The high-dollar Texas baseball program, new to the SEC and successful in many other sports, entered the tournament as the nation’s No. 2 seed.

Like Vanderbilt, Texas suffered the infamy of being eliminated, at that, by in-state school UTSA.

Then there was Ole Miss, the nation’s No. 10 overall seed, which lost to Murray State in an elimination game last Monday night.

The lineup of SEC team eliminated is a talented group, to be sure: No. 1 seed Vanderbilt, No. 2 seed Texas, No. 7 seed Georgia, No. 10 seed Ole Miss.

This in addition to Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Oklahoma falling in regional play.

The SEC, for all its hype this season, is just 27-20 (.574) in NCAA tournament games entering Super Regional best-of-three series action.

The Bulldogs, who led the nation in home runs and posted a 30-4 home mark, opened with a 20-4 win over Binghamton last Friday that seemed in line with what most expected.

But then a Duke team loaded with left-handed pitching one-hit Georgia for five innings before the Bulldogs could rally — too little, too late — and knocked UGA to the loser’s bracket with a 6-3 win.

RELATED: Duke baseball pitching, power too much for UGA

The next day, in an elimination game with an Oklahoma State club featuring a 10-2 left-handed pitcher with a 2.77 ERA, the Bulldogs fell behind 3-1 before exploding to surge back ahead 7-3.

But then Georgia pitching — improved, but still not elite — failed second-year coach Wes Johnson.

Further, the Bulldogs could not deliver timely hits, stranding seven baserunners over the final four innings, including runners on second and third with no outs in the top of the ninth while holding a two-run cushion.

A two-run Oklahoma State home run in the bottom of the ninth tied the game, and then after UGA failed to execute a double play — the relief pitcher not able to adequately cover first base — the Cowboys walked off their win with another home run in an 11-9 win.

Offense, defense and pitching failed Georgia, leaving Johnson in shock and UGA players breathless and in tears.

The transfer portal has already been abuzz, some players exiting programs, others in negotiations or signing up to wear new uniforms next season.

“We like our model, but obviously it’s got to improve, because we’re in here now talking about this, so we have to do some things better, and we will,” Johnson said after the season-ending loss last Sunday. “We’ll continue to find where we need to improve, and we’ll try to address those needs in recruiting.”

NCAA Super Regional matchups

Friday’s games

Arizona at North Carolina, Noon, ESPN2

Miami at Louisville, 3 p.m. ESPN2

Florida State at Oregon State, 6 p.m. ESPN2

Coastal Carolina at Auburn, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Saturday’s games

Miami at Louisville (Game 2) 11 a.m. ESPN

Arizona at North Carolina (Game 2), Noon, ESPN2

Murray State at Duke, 1 p.m., ESPNU

West Virginia at LSU, 2 p.m., ESPN

Auburn at Coastal Carolina (Game 2), 3 p.m. ESPN2

Tennessee at Arkansas, 5 p.m., ESPN

UTSA at UCLA, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Florida State at Oregon State (Game 2), 9 p.m., ESPN2