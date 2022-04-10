Georgia baseball takes third SEC series with 13-9 win over South Carolina

Chaney Rogers notched five RBIs and Georgia baseball won its third SEC series in a high scoring rubber game against South Carolina. “Chaney and Parks were locked in all day and had the big hits,” UGA coach Scott Stricklin said. “It makes our lineup dangerous when everybody is going.

“I’m really proud of this team and how they’ve battled.” The No. 14-ranked Bulldogs (24-8, 8-4 SEC) topped the Gamecocks (15-16, 4-8) for their second straight Sunday win at Founders Park in Columbia. They will be back in action at Kennesaw State at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Stillwell Baseball Stadium. Georgia scratched five runners across in the top of the first inning to grab a dominant lead it never surrendered. The early runs were a nice change of pace for the Bulldogs, who scored one total run in the first four innings of Games One and Two. A pair of RBI singles by Connor Tate and Parks Harber brought up Chaney Rogers, who scorched a three-run homer way over the right-field wall to give Georgia the 5-0 lead. The Bulldogs had several explosive innings in the win. They scored three in the fourth inning thanks to a Cory Acton RBI double, a wild pitch, and a bases loaded walk. Georgia scored four more runs in the sixth on a couple of two-RBI singles from Rogers and Josh McAllister.

Rogers was 2-for-4 hitting on the day with a home run and 5 RBIs. Stricklin said that good teams win series, while great teams sweep them after his squad opened the season with a sweep of Albany. Going by that measurement, the Bulldogs have looked closer to good than great in SEC play so far this season. UGA did sweep Florida last weekend, but a series loss to Kentucky and 2-1 series wins over Mississippi State and South Carolina have it averaging exactly two conference wins for every loss. Perhaps the largest reason for Georgia’s sweeping struggles is its instability on the pitcher’s mound. The Bulldogs have seen four different starting pitchers miss time due to injury and two of them will not return in 2022. The UGA staff is yet to piece together three strong games in an SEC series. In fact, the only series where Georgia has limited its opponent to less than five runs in all three games came against Akron, wich has a 10-21 record. Liam Sullivan, Georgia’s No. 2 starter, was good in his first appearance in four weeks. Sullivan dealt three hitless innings before an odd call ended his day in the fourth.

With South Carolina’s Talmadge Lecroy on first with no outs, Braylen Wimmer whacked an 0-2 pitch off that Chaney Rogers appeared to catch at first glance. The play was originally ruled and out before further review showed the ball went off the top of the wall and into Rogers’ outstretched glove, putting runners on first and second with no outs to end Sullivan’s day. Georgia will need Sullivan to continue his momentum into next weekend, as ace Jonathan Cannon might not be available with a strained right forearm. Chandler Marsh and Jaden Woods both struggled in Sullivan’s relief. The two pitchers gave up a combined six hits and four walks for seven earned runs in 2.1 innings. Jack Gowen entered in the sixth inning to tame the Gamecocks. The senior righthander dominated the South Carolina lineup, giving up 3 hits for an earned run in 3.2 innings, the longest outing of his career. Gowen carried the Bulldogs all the way to the finish line, tallying his fifth save on the season. “Jack was great, he was great on Tuesday at Clemson, here on Friday and again today,” Stricklin said. “Bottom line, he really competed well. He was the MVP from this weekend.”

