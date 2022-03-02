No. 14-ranked Georgia baseball remains undefeated with 7-6 defeat of Wofford

The No. 14-ranked Georgia baseball team used six pitchers, six early runs and a late RBI to beat Wofford 7-6 Tuesday night at Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C. Georgia improved to 8-0 on the season in a game that lasted 4 hours and 13 minutes. It was UGA’s second win over Wofford following its 7-1 win in Athens on Feb. 22.

Georgia loaded the bases in the top of the first inning with one out, but only scored one run on a Parks Harber sacrifice fly. The first basemen lined a shot to the left-field warning track and Cole Tate, who singled to get UGA started, trotted home. Georgia pitcher Dylan Ross allowed Wofford to load the bases as well, but escaped the side after surrendering just one run. The game was tied, 1-1. Garrett Spikes tacked on another Bulldog run in the second inning. The Lawrenceville product grounded out to second, plating Josh McAllister, who tripled an at-bat earlier. Ben Anderson kept the line moving and hustled to a one-out double and scored on the next at-bat. Cole Tate hit a routine ground ball to third base with two outs, but a throwing error to first allowed the speedy Anderson to score, putting Georgia up 3-1. Corey Collins whacked an outside breaking ball later in the inning off the right-field wall to score Cole Tate on an RBI double. Collins then scored on a Conner Tate triple. Conner Tate placed an outside fastball near the left-field line to make the lead 5-1. Harber tallied his second RBI of the night with a single that split the infield and scored Conner Tate. Georgia entered the bottom of the second inning leading 6-1 with four of its runs scored with two outs.

Ross exited the game with apparent discomfort during his second inning warmup. The sophomore was relieved by Mississippi State transfer Davis Rokose. The Terriers loaded the bases again in the third inning and scored their second run of the game when Rokose walked John Dempsey home with one out. Rokose was promptly replaced by right-hander Hank Bearden. Bearden’s first pitch went wild under Fernando Gonzalez’s mitt and the Terriers scored another run to make the score 6-3. Bearden proceeded to walk the first batter he faced, reloading the bases for Wofford. A botched pickoff throw to first two pitches later scored two more Terriers, cutting UGA’s lead to 1. A double play ended the third frame as Georgia lead 6-5. Jaden Woods relieved Bearden and held Wofford scoreless in the fourth inning. The former All-SEC freshman gave up the game’s tying run in the bottom of the fifth inning with Georgia’s second wild pitch of the game. The Bulldogs were even with the Terriers at 6-6 through five innings. Michael Polk took pitching duties from there and dealt 2.1 innings of scoreless baseball.

The Bulldogs threatened to break the silence in the top of the eighth inning with Anderson on second base, but failed to so. Conner Tate roped a fastball that initially looked like a single, but Wofford’s Marshall Toole dove and caught the ball, preserving the tie and ending the frame. Collin Caldwell took over with one out in the eighth inning and carried the Bulldogs to the ninth. Georgia took the lead for good in the top of the ninth inning thanks to a Cory Acton RBI single. The Florida transfer skipped the ball over the mound and into shallow center field, scoring Chaney Rogers. Rogers pinch ran for Harber, who led the inning off with a deep triple off the top of the center-field wall. Georgia led 7-6. It took Jack Gowen five batters to finish the Terriers, but the senior rung up the 27th out with a high heater to earn the save. The Bulldogs will be back in action against No. 19-ranked Georgia Tech at 6 p.m. on Friday at Russ Chandler Stadium in Atlanta. Georgia will look to correct its mistakes from a year ago, when it went 0-2 against its inner-city rivals.

