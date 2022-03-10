Georgia baseball pitching staff rock solid, sinks Georgia Southern 5-1

The Bulldogs (10-3) separated themselves with a four-run third inning and kept the Eagles (7-6) off the board for the final eight frames behind stellar relief pitching. Georgia Southern scratched together 4 hits and 6 walks for just 1 earned run and struck out 11 times.

The No. 20-ranked Georgia baseball team knocked off Georgia Southern 5-1 Wednesday night at J.I. Clements Stadium in Statesboro.

The 23-year-old Tate brothers led the way for Georgia at the plate. Cole Tate bounced back from an 0-of-4 hitting performance in last night’s 13-5 loss to hit 4 of 5 with 2 doubles and a run. Connor Tate finished 2-of-3 hitting with a double, a run, and 2 RBI.

Coleman Willis started on the mound for Georgia. The freshman exited in the middle of a bumpy second inning, finishing with 1.1 innings pitched. Willis surrendered 1 hit, 3 walks, and 1 earned run.

UGA faced six different pitchers in the win.

The Bulldogs and Eagles both scored a run in the first inning. Connor Tate singled to left field and Ben Anderson scored from third with ease to give Georgia a 1-0 lead. Georgia Southern scored on a passed ball to tie the game.

The Eagles threatened to score in the bottom of the second after loading the bases with one out, ending Willis’ day. Chandler Marsh induced two flyouts in three pitches, keeping Georgia Southern tied at 1-1.

UGA took control of the contest with a four-run third inning. Corey Collins put the Bulldogs back ahead with an RBI single up the middle that plated Cole Tate. Collins, who advanced to second on a wild pitch, scored on the following at-bat with a Connor Tate double.