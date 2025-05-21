Georgia announced an extension for baseball coach Wes Johnson, tying him to the school through 2031.

Financial details for the deal were not provided but a statement put out by the school states that Johnson will also receive a raise.

“I’d like to thank Josh Brooks, President Jere Morehead, and all our fans for their commitment to Georgia Baseball,” Johnson said in a statement. “We have received tremendous support from day one, and that is evident from the $45 million renovation that was completed this year that is vital for our player development, recruiting and the overall fan experience at Foley Field.”

Johnson is in his second season with the school and has the team positioned for another strong postseason showing. Georgia went 42-14 this season, including going 18-12 in the SEC. The Bulldogs are the No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The contract extension comes amid Johnson being tied to the opening at Mississippi State. Johnson had said previously he inteds to remain in Athens and the contract extension backs that up.

“We are excited to announce a contract extension for Wes, Angie and their family,” said Brooks. “It has been incredible watching our baseball program thrive over the past two seasons. Wes is without a doubt one of the elite head baseball coaches in the country, and his commitment to winning at the highest levels is surpassed only by his dedication to making everyone around him better each and every day. We are excited about the future under his leadership.”

In Johnson’s first season at Georgia, the Bulldogs went 43-17 and reached the super regionals for the first time since 2008, which was the last time the program went to the College World Series. Georgia’s 17 conference wins that season were the most by a first-year head coach in Georgia history.

The Bulldogs will look to better last season’s postseason success in the coming weeks. Georgia takes on Oklahoma in the SEC tournament on Wednesday. The Bulldogs, who are No. 1 in the RPI, are widely seen as a top 8 seed, which would allow them to host a regional and potentially super regional in the NCAA tournament.

The field for the 2025 NCAA Tournament will be announced on Monday.