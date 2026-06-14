Georgia took care of business against Texas Saturday night, defeating the Longhorns 7-1 and will move on to face Oklahoma in the College World Series winner’s bracket game Monday night at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

The two schools did not meet this season, with the two sides last playing in 2025. Georgia won two out of three during the regular season before the Sooners beat the Bulldogs in the SEC tournament.

Oklahoma’s magical postseason ride had no plans of stopping on Saturday, beating Alabama 9-0. With the win, Oklahoma has now won its last five games against national seeds Georgia Tech (2), Kansas (15) and Alabama (7).

​The opening-round win is the largest shutout victory in a College World Series game since 2002.

​A big reason for that was Cord Rager’s terrific start on the mound. The freshman left-hander tossed seven scoreless innings, allowed three hits and struck out eight across 88 pitches.

On Monday, ​Oklahoma will likely start freshman right-hander Xander Mercurius on the mound. Mercurius has only started three of his 18 appearances this year, posting a 5.82 ERA in 43.1 IP and a 47-to-20 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

​He has allowed 42 hits this season, including nine home runs, the fourth most allowed by a Sooners pitcher this season.

In two starts this postseason, Mercurius has tossed a combined 9.2 innings, allowing 10 hits — three homers — six runs, five walks and 14 strikeouts.

​Offensively, this Sooners lineup might be one of, if not the hottest team at the plate this postseason. In eight postseason games, Oklahoma has racked up 79 runs, 101 hits and 19 home runs.

​Catcher Deiten Lachance has four of those 19, after blasting a two-run shot against Alabama on Saturday.

Something to monitor with him is that he rolled his ankle early in the game. He said postgame he was fine, but was visibly limping while trying to run the bases.

One major talking point between the two sides will be the Branch brothers. Kolby is a senior shortstop for the Bulldogs, while Kyle is a sophomore second baseman for the Sooners. Kolby showed up at the Atlanta regional to support his younger brother.