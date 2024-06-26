clock icon
clock icon
0 minutes ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Profile
Profile
Email
Email
Twitter
Visit our Twitter page.
Youtube
Visit our Youtube page.
Share
Facebook
Visit our Facebook page.
Twitter
Share on Twitter
Reddit
Share on Reddit
Email
Email
Link
Copy link
Article
Article
Latest Baseball
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
June 23, 2024
Charlie Condon wins Golden Spikes Award, caps amazing Georgia baseball …
ATHENS — Charlie Condon became the first player in Georgia baseball history to win the prestigious Golden Spikes Award winner on Saturday night, what ESPN billed as the “top …
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
June 15, 2024
Georgia baseball College World Series parting shots from North Carolina …
ATHENS — Georgia baseball was perhaps only inches short — Slate Alford’s deep, deep fly ball to centerfield, caught by a leaping defender — from filling today’s 2 p.m. …
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
June 13, 2024
Georgia baseball works on No. 1 recruiting class as Charlie Condon moves …
ATHENS — Georgia baseball has no plans of slowing down, even as Charlie Condon moves on.
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
June 13, 2024
Georgia baseball adds Stetson Bennett’s brother, Chipola transfer Knox …
ATHENS — Two years after Stetson Bennett threw out the first pitch in the opening series for the Georgia baseball team one of his younger brothers is coming to play for the …
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
June 11, 2024
Tre Phelps gives Georgia baseball a core to build on, ‘huge part’ of …
ATHENS – Tre Phelps understandably shifted focus off himself after Georgia’s elimination loss to NC State Monday night.
Jack Leo
Leave a Comment