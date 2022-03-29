Georgia men’s basketball coach Mike White annual salary released

More details of the contract are expected to be released at a later date.

ATHENS — New Georgia men’s basketball coach Mike White will be making $3.4 million annually, per information released through a FOIA request.

The Bulldogs hired White away from Florida after Tom Crean was release following his fourth season with the program.

White ed the Gators to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament four times during his seven-year tenure in Gainesville and was due to make $3.083 million this season and $3.208 million the next five seasons, per the Orlando Sentinel.

White and Florida missed the NCAA tourney this year, leading to vocal unrest among Gators’ fans in the stands and on social media.

The unrest and potential hot seat awaiting him next season led White to jump on the opportunity for a fresh start at Georgia, where second-year AD Josh Brooks has committed to providing competitive facilities and an adequate budget.

“We had a lengthy conversation, a productive conversation, and one that excited me a lot,” White said during his introductory press conference on March 15.

“At that point, I was pretty quick to jump on board. I wanted to be a Bulldog at that point, I felt really good about it.”