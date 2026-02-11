ATHENS — Mike White improved Georgia basketball each of his first three seasons, and the three-year contract extension he received last September is reflective of the confidence UGA has in the future of the program.

White’s contract extension, announced last September, will pay him $3.91 in salary and supplemental compensation this year and includes a $100,000 escalator clause each year through the end of his contract in 2031, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution has confirmed.

White received a $210,000 raise for this season (up to $3.91 million) from his original contract.

The base salary of the extended contract, per published reports citing information attained through FOIA requests, is that White will receive a base salary of $410,000 with his supplemental compensation increasing from $3.5 million on 2025-26, to $4 million the final year of the contract (2030-31).

White’s total compensation each year is as follows:

• $3.91 million in 2025-26

• 4.01 million in 2026-27

• 4.11 million in 2027-28

• 4.21 million in 2028-29

• 4.31 million in 2029-30

• 4.41 million in 2030-31

White is in his fourth year coaching the Bulldogs after a seven-year stint as Florida’s head coach (2015-22) and four seasons at Louisiana Tech (2011-15).

Georgia made its first NCAA tournament appearance in 10 years last season.

The season before, in White’s second year at the helm, the Bulldogs recorded their first 20-win season in eight years and reached the final four of the NIT.

Georgia is currently 17-6 overall and 5-5 in SEC play with eight games remaining in the regular season.

Georgia is projected to make the NCAA tournament in ESPN’s latest “bracketology” projections for what would be a second consecutive season. It would be the first time since 2000-02 the Bulldogs have appeared in consecutive NCAA tournaments.

Georgia held a Top 25 ranking in the Associated Press poll for six consecutive weeks earlier this season, its longest stretch of that kind since the 2002-03 season.

Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks hired White and has voice strong support for the progress the program has made throughout White’s tenure.

Should UGA and White part ways, the contract extension includes the following provisions:

If White were to terminate the agreement to take another job, or other reason (s), he would owe UGA a lump sum within 90 days, based on the following timetable:

• $10 million if separation occurs before the end of the 2025-26 season

• $8 million after this season or before the end of the 2026-27 season

• $6.5 million after the 2026-27 season and before the end of the 2027-28 season

• $5 million after the 2027-28 season and before the end of the 2028-29 season

• $3.5 million after the 2028-29 season and before the end of the 2030-31 season

If Georgia were to fire White without cause before the end of the 2026-27 season, he would be owed 75 percent of what remains on his base and supplemental compensation through the end of the contract.

If White were to be fired without cause after the 2026-27 season, but before the end of the 2029-30 season, the buyout would decrease to 40 percent of the unpaid amount of his base and supplemental compensation through the end of the contract.

The buyout percentage increases to 75 percent of the unpaid amount of base and supplemental compensation through the end of the contract.

Georgia is coming off an 83-71 road win over LSU on Saturday and plays host to No. 14-ranked Florida at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs beat the Gators at Stegeman Coliseum last season, 88-83, in what proved to be Florida’s final loss of the campaign as it went on to win the national championship.