Georgia turns back Western Carolina, Mike White Era opens with gritty victory

Kario Oquendo, a second-team preseason All-SEC pick, led Georgia with 18 points and three blocked shots, while Syracuse transfer Frank Anselem had 11 points and four rebounds.

ATHENS — The Mike White era of Georgia basketball got off to a winning start on Monday night, the Bulldogs turning back a Western Carolina rally in a 68-55 win over Western Carolina.

“This is a competitive group that’s got some toughness. It’s a group that doesn’t mind getting some floor burns.”

The Bulldogs held a 37-22 lead at intermission, powered by Oquendo’s 12 first-half points.

Georgia’s defense was suffocating at times, and UGA’s athleticism showed through early and often, the Bulldogs dominating the board by a 25-13 count through the first 20 minutes.

Freshman Kyeron Lindsay, the Bulldogs’ Top 100 freshman recruit from Denton, Texas, flashed early by skying high above the rim for a blocked shot, setting the tone for an impressive first half.

Georgia returns to action at 8 p.m. on Friday night against Wake Forest.

White didn’t mince words when asked about the importance of the week of practice ahead.