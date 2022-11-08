Georgia turns back Western Carolina, Mike White Era opens with gritty victory
ATHENS — The Mike White era of Georgia basketball got off to a winning start on Monday night, the Bulldogs turning back a Western Carolina rally in a 68-55 win over Western Carolina.
Kario Oquendo, a second-team preseason All-SEC pick, led Georgia with 18 points and three blocked shots, while Syracuse transfer Frank Anselem had 11 points and four rebounds.
“This is a competitive group that’s got some toughness. It’s a group that doesn’t mind getting some floor burns.”
The Bulldogs held a 37-22 lead at intermission, powered by Oquendo’s 12 first-half points.
Georgia’s defense was suffocating at times, and UGA’s athleticism showed through early and often, the Bulldogs dominating the board by a 25-13 count through the first 20 minutes.
Freshman Kyeron Lindsay, the Bulldogs’ Top 100 freshman recruit from Denton, Texas, flashed early by skying high above the rim for a blocked shot, setting the tone for an impressive first half.
Georgia returns to action at 8 p.m. on Friday night against Wake Forest.
White didn’t mince words when asked about the importance of the week of practice ahead.
“Offensively, valuing the basketball,” White said, asked the priority after his team suffered 21 turnovers on Monday.
“Defensively, fouls, and transitions. (Steve) Forbes is always gonna run good stuff and put us in situations with ball screens and isolations,” he said. “It’s an ACC road game in Game Two, not ideal, but an opportunity.
“We’ll find out really soon where we’re at against our level of competition.”