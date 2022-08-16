Georgia basketball non-conference schedule released, two marquee opponents

The Bulldogs will open the season on Nov. 7 against Western Carolina in Athens before a daunting trip to Winston-Salem, N.C., where UGA will face Wake Forest on Friday, Nov. 11.

ATHENS — The Mike White Era of Georgia basketball will open with eight of the first 13 games at home at Stegeman Coliseum.

The road game with the Demon Deacons — who will return the home-and-home with Georgia next season — is one of the marquee games on the schedule.

The other early season match-up that could draw attention is also being played out of Athens when Georgia plays Notre Dame in Atlanta on Sunday, Dec. 18.

White, looking to build momentum, has put together a favorable schedule that should lead to plenty of wins, even if the team RPI might not be the best.

Fans will get their first look at White’s version of Georgia basketball with an Oct. 31 exhibition game against Georgia College before the season launches.

Georgia’s 18-game conference schedule will be released at a later date.

Kario Oquendo returns to lead the Bulldogs’ offensive attack after leading the league in scoring in SEC games at an 18.3 points-per-game clip.