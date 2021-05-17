Former Georgia star Sahvir Wheeler chooses to join Kentucky basketball team

ATHENS — Sahvir Wheeler has chosen to follow in the footsteps of basketball greats at traditional powerhouse Kentucky after leading Georgia to a 14-12 record (7-11 SEC) and setting a single-season program record for assists. The 5-foot-8 point guard joins a loaded Wildcats’ program that includes TyTy Washington, the No. 11 overall player and No. 3 point guard in the 2021 signing class.

RELATED: Dick Vitale calls out Georgia basketball’s biggest challenge Sahvir Wheeler is a serious-minded young player with a superstar mentality who looks to take the clutch shots as often as he sets them up. Wheeler had 10 points and 7 assists in Georgia’s win over Kentucky last season, including the game-winning assist to PJ Horne in the final seconds. RELATED: Georgia basketball beats Kentucky, PJ Horne comes through in clutch Wheeler was the unquestioned leader of the Georgia basketball program after flipping his commitment from Houston to UGA when learning Anthony “Antman” Edwards would play for the Bulldogs. But with Edwards moved on to the NBA, more responsibility fell on Wheeler’s shoulders to hold the team together, on and off the court.

A wizard with the ball in his hands, Wheeler is more mortal shooting it. At times that presented a problem for Georgia in its half-court game. Wheeler led the Bulldogs in shot attempts last season, making 39-percent of his attempts. But Wheeler’s 22-percent shooting from three enabled opponents to sag off him and provide help defense on other Bulldogs shooters. Still, Wheeler’s absence leaves a large void that Georgia will be hard-pressed to fill this upcoming season.

UGA News