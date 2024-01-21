Georgia didn’t shock the world at Kentucky, but the Bulldogs left Rupp Arena with heads held high and pride and momentum intact.

Such things are not to be underestimated in college basketball, particularly when facing a team that features five players who could have five future first-round NBA picks.

Confidence, momentum and chemistry are needed for teams to endure the season and make the NCAA Tournament, something within reach for this version of Georgia basketball.

Kentucky scored a 105-96 win in the cavernous venue, where more than 20,000 fans gather to scream as though basketball was all the Wildcats win big at.

The Bulldogs (13-5, 3-2 SEC) have moved past the “moral victory” stage, but that does’t mean Coach Mike White can’t take pride in his team’s growth and resiliency.

The Wildcats led this game by 28 points at one juncture, threatening to embarrass any notion that Georgia basketball might be for real.

But these Bulldogs have worked too hard, and the talent and synchronization is growing, to the extent they were able to battle back to respectability and finish with momentum.

The fact Jabri Abdur-Rahim scored a career-high 34 points and had 7 makes from behind the 3-point arc was worth its own storyline.

Georgia actually outscored Kentucky by a point the 33 minutes Abdur-Rahim was on the floor, showing just how much of an impact the senior has on his team

Abdur-Rahim, the lanky, tough UGA captain, put himself on radar with that performance, and every NBA team will see it.

A big part of the reason why is that earlier in the day, the NCAA cleared UK’s Zvonimir Ivisic, and the 7-foot-2 star brought an immediate boost to the court in the decisive, early stages.

Kentucky's Zvonimir Ivisic (44) shoots as Georgia's Blue Cain watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/James Crisp) (James Crisp /Dawgnation)

“You know why he was wide open?” Kentucky coach John Calipari quipped, “because they didn’t think he could shoot threes. They had never seen him play. It was a good start for him.”

White had been to Rupp Arena enough times to know what Georgia was up against, hence his coach-speak preview of what it would take for an upset.

“Catch some breaks, make some shots and have the ball bounce our way,” is a nice way of saying things don’t look so good.

And then a 7-2, 235-pound European who can post up or shoot 3-pointers takes the floor and does his thing.

Georgia was pretty much up against the impossible, and White could see it and hear it.

“It was incredibly loud, when a big fella [Zvonimir Ivisic] comes into the game, a guy who hasn’t played all year, and makes a couple of shots, those were unique moments,” White said.

“I noticed the fans who were anticipating his [Zvonimir Ivisic] ability to contribute to the team made it especially loud out there.”

Ivisic is not a made-up video game player, as his size and attributes might suggest.

But he is a sure-fire one-and-done who played in the FIBA U20 European Championship in his come country of Croatia.

Ivisic scored 13 points and had five rebounds, two assists and three blocks to help Kentucky pull away early in the game.

But the Bulldogs would not be bullied, and the Georgia fans watching took note.

Freshman Silas Demary Jr. continues to impress with his basketball ferocity, his passion contagious and his 22 points in Rupp Arena a career high.

It would not be surprising to see Stegeman Coliseum packed out for the Bulldogs’ home game with LSU at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.

It’s a sure-bet the Georgia marketing team will be pushing to get students and fans in early.

Who knows, it might even be time for a few of the Bulldogs’ returning football players to get face-time recognition for their amazing season and the numerous records set.

The Bayou Bengals, 11-7 and 3-2 in the SEC, are exactly the type of team Georgia must beat at home to maintain an NCAA Tournament pace.

That’s why it was so important the Bulldogs left Kentucky with the right vibe, still on the fringe of being on the “bubble” with a KenPom.com rating of 67 — 18 spots ahead of of LSU.

College basketball moves on quickly, and the good news for Georgia is that it won’t need to see Kentucky again in the regular season.

The final score is what it is, but White’s summary put things in the right perspective.

“We outscored Kentucky in the second half, scoring 61 points in Rupp, that’s a positive,” White said.

“Kentucky … is as skilled of a team as we will play all year in terms of shooting and passing. 14 of 25 from the 3-point line is not something you are overcoming on the road.”

But LSU is a team the Bulldogs must beat on Wednesday night.

Might Georgia fans actually start traveling with this Bulldogs’ team?

A prime road game is less than a week ahead, when the Bulldogs play at Florida in a game that could factor into NCAA tournament hoop dreams if they were to pull an upset.

White acts like things aren’t personal, but how big would beating the Gators and all those fans who said disparaging things about him around his family be?

Georgia has a team of players that are ready to back up their coach, and as they proved on Saturday night in the most daunting of situations, they are capable of backing up one another.