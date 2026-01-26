The Georgia women’s basketball team is riding a wave, and that momentum has led to the Lady Bulldogs being ranked in the Top 25 for the first time in nearly three years.

Georgia came out ranked No. 23 in the AP Top 25 poll on Monday, one of a record 10 SEC teams that are in this week’s poll.

It’s the most teams from any conference ranked in the AP Top 25 in a single week in the history of the poll. Last year, the SEC had 10 men’s teams ranked in the Top 25 for a few weeks.

Undefeated UConn is ranked No. 1, followed by UCLA (19-1), but then comes the flood of SEC teams with No. 3 South Carolina (20-2), No. 4 Texas (19-2), No. 5 Vanderbilt (20-1) and No. 6 LSU (18-2).

The Lady Bulldogs (18-3, 4-3 SEC) had two of their three losses come against the No. 3 Gamecocks (65-43) and No. 6 Tigers (80-59), with their only other loss coming on the road against current No. 17 Ole Miss (79-62).

Georgia avenged that loss to the Rebels in Athens on Jan. 18 (82-59) to open a three-game win streak that also included a road win at Arkansas (76-66) and, most recently, a road win at then-No. 11 (and current No. 18) Kentucky by a 72-67 count on Saturday.

UGA is currently projected as a No. 9 seed in the upcoming NCAA women’s basketball tournament, per ESPN’s Bracketology by Charlie Creme.

The Lady Bulldogs are No. 32 in the “NET” rankings, which are a computerized metric used by the NCAA basketball selection committee when selecting and seeding teams for the tournament.

The Lady Bulldogs play host to No. 24 Alabama at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

AP Top 25

(SEC teams in boldface type)

1. UConn

2. UCLA

3. South Carolina

4. Texas

5. Vanderbilt

6. LSU

7. Louisville

8. Iowa

9. Michigan

10. Oklahoma

11. Ohio State

12. TCU

13. Michigan State

14. Baylor

15. Tennessee

16. Maryland

17. Ole Miss

18. Kentucky

19. Princeton

20. Duke

21. Texas Tech

22. West Virginia

23. Georgia

24. Alabama

25. Washington