Georgia women’s basketball ‘flipped switch,’ beats Dayton to advance in NCAA tourney

The Lady Bulldogs (21-9), ranked No. 25 and a No. 6 tourney seed, advance to play the winner of the Friday night late game between No. 3-seed and site host Iowa State and No. 14 seed UT Arlington on Sunday.

The Georgia women’s basketball team opened play in the NCAA tournament with a 70-54 win over Dayton on Friday night in Ames, Iowa.

“We gave them a few days off to let them reset and refocus,” Taylor said. “We’ve got to be locked in. It’s a quick turnaround, and you learn to rely on your leadership and rely on everyone being locked in and focused.”

Georgia is 3-0 all-time against Iowa State, with the most recent meeting coming in the 2013 NCAA tournament in the second round.

Taylor would like nothing more to advance to what would be her first Sweet 16 as the Lady Bulldogs’ head coach in the Sunday game (TBD).

Georgia got knocked out in the second round last season by Oregon, 57-50.