Georgia bouncing back in women's basketball with hire of former Lady Bulldog Katie Abrahamson-Henderson

Former Georgia women’s basketball player Katie Abrahamson-Henderson has been hired as the Lady Bulldogs’' head coach, replacing Joni Taylor who left for Texas A&M. Abrahamson-Henderson has led Central Florida to each of the past three NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournaments, including a second-round appearance this year. She has coached the Knights to a 131-49 record over the past six seasons.

“What we did at UCF was the most historic season in school history! Winning the regular season and conference tournament titles, earning a No. 7 seed in the NCAA tournament -- the highest in program history -- and winning in the first round of the NCAA to reach the round of 32. " Taylor’s tenure at Georgia ended on Wednesday when it was announced she was leaving the Lady Bulldogs behind for the greener pastures of Texas A&M. RELATED: Taylor leaves Georgia women’s basketball in her tracks after short tourney run The Aggies are a deeper-pocketed program that is expected to provide Taylor with a significant increase from the $850,000 she was making with the Lady Bulldogs after being given an extension and $100,000 raise following the 2021 season despite failing to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. The 43-year-old Taylor, in her seven years as head coach at Georgia, was unable to get the program out of the second round and back to what was once the standard under her predecessor, Andy Landers.

File , Dawgnation While Taylor played her college basketball at Alabama, Abrahamson-Henderson understands first-hand what the Lady Bulldogs’ NCAA tournament success looked like. “When I signed a national letter of intent with Coach Landers in 1985, this program was in the middle of a remarkable and unprecedented run of competing for SEC and national championships,” Abrahamson-Henderson said. “In talking with Josh Brooks and Darrice Griffin, our vision and belief that Georgia will compete for championships and postseason success lined up perfectly. I am so ready to get started.” Indeed, Abrahamson-Henderson was a USA Today High School All- American who played two seasons at Georgia, winning the 1986 SEC championship, before transferring to Iowa to finish her playing career for another coaching legend in C. Vivian Stringer. Abrahamson-Henderson’s assistant coaching stints included:

• associate head coach at Indiana from 2006-10 • assistant coach at Washington from 2007-08 • associate head coach at Michigan State from 2000-02 •,assistant coach at Iowa State from 1994-00 • assistant coach at Maine from 1992-94 • assistant coach at Duquesne from 1990-92.

UGA News