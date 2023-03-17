Georgia women’s basketball advances in NCAA tourney, bounces Florida State
The Georgia women’s basketball team chopped up Florida State on Friday afternoon, pulling away for a 66-54 NCAA tournament victory.
The Lady Bulldogs (22-11) used a 17-2 run late in the third quarter and into fourth quarter action to take control of the game in Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa in reaching the Round of 32.
