Georgia women’s basketball advances in NCAA tourney, bounces Florida State

Javy Nicholson was strong on the boards, helping the Georgia women's basketball team beat Florida State in the first round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament on Friday in Iowa City, Iowa.
The Georgia women’s basketball team chopped up Florida State on Friday afternoon, pulling away for a 66-54 NCAA tournament victory.

The Lady Bulldogs (22-11) used a 17-2 run late in the third quarter and into fourth quarter action to take control of the game in Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa in reaching the Round of 32.

