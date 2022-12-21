Georgia basketball guts out 72-65 win over Chattanooga, still perfect at home
ATHENS – A late offensive outburst helped Georgia pry a win out of Chattanooga’s hands in a back-and-forth battle.
It was the seventh home win of the season for the Bulldogs (9-3), who did not take their first lead until less than three minutes remained in the game.
UGA, still undefeated at home, finally clamped down and pulled away for a 72-65 win. An 8-0 run in the closing minutes buried the Mocs (8-5).
In fact, Georgia allowed just five points in the last six minutes.
A Kario Oquendo 3-pointer with 1:48 left in the game gave UGA the lead it would never surrender. The preseason All-SEC selection was incredible, posting 22 points with 3 rebounds and 2 steals.
A Terry Roberts floater at the 13:07 mark of the second half kickstarted a 7-0 Georgia run. Oquendo and Jailyn Ingram both scored to cut their deficit to 46-45.
It wasn’t until the 9:23 mark that UGA finally tied the game for the first time since the opening possession. Roberts came through again, sinking a physical layup to pull even with the Mocs at 50.
The Bulldogs fell behind and tied the game twice more before taking their first lead with 2:58 remaining thanks to three Oquendo free throws. Oquendo took the lead for good on the 3-pointer 44 seconds later.
Georgia’s attack sputtered through the first 10 minutes of the game, scoring just 10 points and shooting 3 of 14 from the field. The Bulldog closely trailed Chattanooga for the rest of the half, entering the locker room down 33-30.
Chattanooga’s 3-point shooters made up for inferior rebounding and free throw shooting in the first half, sinking 9 of 21 shots from beyond the arc.
All 33 of Chattanooga’s first half points came from outside the paint.
Jailyn Ingram led UGA at the half with 7 points, 2 assists and 2 rebounds.
The Bulldogs will host Rider at 7 p.m. on Dec. 28 to finish their 2022 nonconference slate. A win against the Broncs would mark Georgia’s first season earning 10 wins before the new year since 2019.
UGA will start 2023 by hosting powerhouse Auburn at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 4.
