Georgia basketball guts out 72-65 win over Chattanooga, still perfect at home

It was the seventh home win of the season for the Bulldogs (9-3), who did not take their first lead until less than three minutes remained in the game.

UGA, still undefeated at home, finally clamped down and pulled away for a 72-65 win. An 8-0 run in the closing minutes buried the Mocs (8-5).

In fact, Georgia allowed just five points in the last six minutes.

A Kario Oquendo 3-pointer with 1:48 left in the game gave UGA the lead it would never surrender. The preseason All-SEC selection was incredible, posting 22 points with 3 rebounds and 2 steals.

A Terry Roberts floater at the 13:07 mark of the second half kickstarted a 7-0 Georgia run. Oquendo and Jailyn Ingram both scored to cut their deficit to 46-45.

It wasn’t until the 9:23 mark that UGA finally tied the game for the first time since the opening possession. Roberts came through again, sinking a physical layup to pull even with the Mocs at 50.

The Bulldogs fell behind and tied the game twice more before taking their first lead with 2:58 remaining thanks to three Oquendo free throws. Oquendo took the lead for good on the 3-pointer 44 seconds later.