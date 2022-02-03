Georgia basketball falls to Arkansas 99-73

Georgia basketball couldn’t keep pace with Arkansas in the second half in a 99-73 loss Wednesday night at Stegeman Coliseum. UGA coach Tom Crean said Tuesday that turnovers and a lack of stops were the main reason for his team’s struggles. The Bulldogs (6-16, 1-8 SEC) turned the ball over 19 times in the loss, and forced just 13. The Razorbacks’ (16-5, 5-3) 99 points were the most Georgia has allowed this season. Stanley Umude led Arkansas with a season-high 31 points, 4 assists, and 4 rebounds. The senior, who made just 9 3-pointers in his first eight SEC games, sunk 6 in total Wednesday night.

Kario Oquendo led the Bulldogs, scoring 17 points, dishing 2 assists, and grabbing 4 rebounds. UGA jumped ahead of Arkansas 24-16 with an early 10-2 run. Noah Baumann’s second 3-pointer of the day finished the run at the 12:15 mark. Arkansas quickly responded with 3 layups in 35 seconds and closely trailed UGA for the next 6 minutes.

The Razorbacks then sprung a 9-0 run of their own to take a 48-43 lead before the half. An Au’diese Toney layup at the 2:07 mark capped the run off. Umude knocked down a second-chance 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer to extend Arkansas’ lead to 53-47. He finished the first half with 15 points, 3 assists, and 2 rebounds. Aaron Cook finished the half with 9 points, 5 assists, and 2 rebounds.