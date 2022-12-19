Georgia snags first Power 5 win of season, tops Notre Dame 77-62 in “Holiday Hoopsgiving”

The Bulldogs dominated the game’s final seven minutes to cruise to a 77-62 win on Sunday in the “Holiday Hoopsgiving” event at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

ATLANTA – Georgia staved off a late comeback attempt by Notre Dame to lock away its first Power 5 win of the season.

Leading by just 3 points, Justin Hill buried a sweet 3-pointer that sparked a 16-4 Georgia run. The Bulldogs maintained a double-digit lead through the rest of the contest.

The Bulldogs fell in their first two Power 5 games, which were also on the road against ACC opponents in Wake Forest and Georgia Tech.

Unlike those two losses, UGA’s attack was consistently aggressive. The Bulldogs’ perimeter defense was electric as well, slowing a Notre Dame attack that leans heavily on the 3-pointer.

The Fighting Irish, who shoot an average of 23 3-pointers per game, shot just 10 times from beyond the arc in the second half.

Braelen Bridges led the Bulldogs offensively. The 6-foot-11 Atlanta product shot 9-of-9 from the field, scoring 18 points with 6 rebounds and an assist.

The Bulldogs struggled to score from the perimeter early, forcing them to attack the Fighting Irish inside. UGA’s first 26 points all came from the paint and the free throw line.