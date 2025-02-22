Georgia basketball turned in a full 40-minute battle but could not earn a road upset at No. 1 Auburn .

The Bulldogs (16-11, 4-10 SEC) trailed the top-ranked Tigers (25-2, 13-1) by single digits for most of the second half but could never take the lead in an 82-70 defeat. Auburn leaned on a superior roster down the stretch, namely national player of the year candidate Johni Broome.

The 6-10, 240-pound senior scored an SEC career-high 31 points with 13 rebounds and 4 assists.

Broome helped the Tigers outscore Georgia 38-26 in the paint and win the rebound battle 40-35.

The Tigers took the lead into the final minutes and forced the Bulldogs to foul for free throws. Auburn shot 10 of 10 from the foul line in the final 90 seconds to close the win.

The Tigers outscored UGA 12-5 in the last two minutes.

Georgia’s top two scorers turned in impressive nights, too. Asa Newell led the Bulldogs with 20 points and 5 rebounds while Silas Demary Jr. totaled 18 points of his own.

Georgia is now 0-21 all-time against AP No. 1-ranked teams. The Bulldogs lost 70-68 to Auburn in Athens earlier this season, missing a game-tying tip-in at the buzzer off the front of the rim.

The Bulldogs dropped their fourth-straight SEC game and their 11th Quad 1 loss this season.

Georgia did avoid the early second-half collapse that has killed its momentum in recent SEC losses. UGA coach Mike White has talked about experimenting with different halftime regiments to get the most out of his team in the first four minutes after the break.

He made changes during UGA’s off-week, adding a ‘halftime’ to the middle of practices before simulating the first four minutes of the second half.

White made one obvious change to start the second half, starting veteran backup center Justin Abson. The Appalachian State transfer helped Georgia pace Auburn through those first four minutes, the Tigers only outscoring the Bulldogs 9-8.

Neither offense seemed to find much rhythm in the first half, but Georgia started particularly cold. The Bulldogs made just four of their first 20 shots, including an 0-for-6 start.

Auburn got out to a 9-0 start before Blue Cain ended the scoring drought with a 3-pointer. UGA got within three points of Auburn’s lead at the 10:53 mark.

The Bulldogs trailed the Tigers by a couple possessions for most of the half. Demary cut Auburn’s lead to 29-24 at the half with an impressive last-second 3-pointer.

Demary led Georgia with 7 points, 3 assists and 3 rebounds at the break.

UGA is back in action hosting No. 2 Florida at 7 p.m. on Tuesday (TV: SEC Network).